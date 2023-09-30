2023 Ryder Cup Saturday afternoon fourball pairings, tee times in Italy
Team Europe is in the driver’s seat with the car in cruise control and the GPS set for the trophy presentation.
The hosts of the 2023 Ryder Cup hold a commanding 9½-2½ lead over the Americans entering Saturday afternoon’s fourballs session at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome in Italy. The Europeans claimed the morning foursomes session, 3-1, to extend their lead to a near insurmountable number.
The only player who won’t play today will be Rickie Fowler, whereas all 12 European players will see action as they look to put the competition out of reach.
Check out the four matches and pairings, as well as the eight players who will ride the pine pony for the second session of matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
6:25 a.m. ET - Sam Burns/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg (Europe)
6:40 a.m. ET - Max Homa/Brian Harman (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood Nicolai Hojgaard (Europe)
6:55 a.m. ET - Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (USA) vs. Justin Rose/Robert MacIntyre (Europe)
7:10 a.m. ET - Patrick Cantlay/Wyndham Clark (USA) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick/Rory McIlroy (Europe)
Sitting Saturday afternoon
Europe
Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry
United States
Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka