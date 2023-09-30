2023 Ryder Cup Saturday afternoon fourball pairings, tee times in Italy

Team Europe is in the driver’s seat with the car in cruise control and the GPS set for the trophy presentation.

The hosts of the 2023 Ryder Cup hold a commanding 9½-2½ lead over the Americans entering Saturday afternoon’s fourballs session at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome in Italy. The Europeans claimed the morning foursomes session, 3-1, to extend their lead to a near insurmountable number.

The only player who won’t play today will be Rickie Fowler, whereas all 12 European players will see action as they look to put the competition out of reach.

Check out the four matches and pairings, as well as the eight players who will ride the pine pony for the second session of matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

6:25 a.m. ET - Sam Burns/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg (Europe)

Team Europe golfer Viktor Hovland (right) smiles during day two foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. (Photo: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports)

6:40 a.m. ET - Max Homa/Brian Harman (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood Nicolai Hojgaard (Europe)

Max Homa and Brian Harman of Team United States celebrate winning their match 4&2 on the 16th green during the Saturday morning foursomes matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 30, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

6:55 a.m. ET - Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (USA) vs. Justin Rose/Robert MacIntyre (Europe)

Europe’s Justin Rose celebrates holing a putt to tie his fourball match on the first day of play in the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome on September 29, 2023. (Photo by Paul Ellis / AFP)

7:10 a.m. ET - Patrick Cantlay/Wyndham Clark (USA) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick/Rory McIlroy (Europe)

Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy high-fives Matt Fitzpatrick after making a putt on the 10th hole during day one fourballs round for the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Sitting Saturday afternoon

Europe

Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry

United States

Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka

