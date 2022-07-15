2023 running back DeSean Bishop announces college commitment

2023 running back prospect DeSean Bishop announced his college commitment Thursday.

Bishop committed to Coastal Carolina.

The 5-foot-10, 188-pound Bishop is from Karns High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee offered the 2023 prospect on June 6, 2021. Bishop was offered by the Vols following a performance during a football camp at UT.

Tennessee has 18 commitments for its 2023 football recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith, linebacker Will Stallings Jr., safety John Slaughter, linebacker Jeremiah Telander, defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, cornerback Cristian Conyer, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, edge rusher Chandavian Bradley and linebacker Jalen Smith.

