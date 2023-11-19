RSM Classic payout: What Åberg and Co. earned at fall finale
Here's a look at the earnings and FedExCup distribution for those who made the cut at the RSM Classic, won by Ludvig Åberg (note: players who were inside the top 50 in FedExCup points after the playoffs, do not earn points in the fall; neither do non-members):
FINISH
PLAYER
FEC POINTS
EARNINGS ($)
1
Ludvig Åberg
500
1,512,000.00
2
Mackenzie Hughes
300
915,600.00
T3
Eric Cole
-
495,600.00
T3
Tyler Duncan
162.5
495,600.00
T5
Ben Kohles
-
310,800.00
T5
Denny McCarthy
-
310,800.00
T5
Adam Svensson
-
310,800.00
T8
Austin Eckroat
75
228,900.00
T8
Ben Griffin
75
228,900.00
T8
Taylor Montgomery
75
228,900.00
T8
Ryan Moore
75
228,900.00
T8
Greyson Sigg
75
228,900.00
T13
Russell Henley
-
150,500.00
T13
Charley Hoffman
54.16
150,500.00
T13
Peter Kuest
-
150,500.00
T13
Sam Ryder
54.16
150,500.00
T13
J.J. Spaun
54.16
150,500.00
T13
Vince Whaley
54.16
150,500.00
T19
Tano Goya
44
107,100.00
T19
Kelly Kraft
44
107,100.00
T19
Luke List
44
107,100.00
T19
Adam Schenk
-
107,100.00
T23
Fred Biondi
-
75,180.00
T23
35.6
75,180.00
T23
Alex Noren
35.6
75,180.00
T23
Jacob Solomon
-
75,180.00
T23
Kevin Tway
35.6
75,180.00
T28
Thomas Detry
25.81
53,917.50
T28
Harris English
-
53,917.50
T28
Stephan Jaeger
25.81
53,917.50
T28
Chris Kirk
-
53,917.50
T28
Nicholas Lindheim
25.81
53,917.50
T28
William McGirt
25.81
53,917.50
T28
Matt NeSmith
25.81
53,917.50
T28
Brendon Todd
-
53,917.50
T36
Ricky Barnes
19.5
42,630.00
T36
Will Gordon
19.5
42,630.00
T38
Matt Atkins
-
35,700.00
T38
Akshay Bhatia
15.5
35,700.00
T38
Brian Gay
15.5
35,700.00
T38
Chesson Hadley
15.5
35,700.00
T38
Scott Piercy
15.5
35,700.00
T38
Cameron Young
-
35,700.00
T44
Wesley Bryan
9.55
24,238.67
T44
Corey Conners
-
24,238.67
T44
Nico Echavarria
9.55
24,238.67
T44
Patton Kizzire
9.55
24,238.67
T44
Russell Knox
9.55
24,238.67
T44
Alex Smalley
9.55
24,238.67
T44
Stewart Cink
9.55
24,238.66
T44
Brian Harman
-
24,238.66
T44
J.T. Poston
-
24,238.66
T53
Tommy Gainey
6.18
19,773.60
T53
Cody Gribble
6.18
19,773.60
T53
Matt Kuchar
6.18
19,773.60
T53
Austin Smotherman
6.18
19,773.60
T53
Davis Thompson
6.18
19,773.60
T58
Cameron Champ
4.9
18,816.00
T58
Ben Crane
4.9
18,816.00
T58
K.H. Lee
4.9
18,816.00
T58
Maverick McNealy
4.9
18,816.00
T58
Camilo Villegas
4.9
18,816.00
T58
Brandon Wu
4.9
18,816.00
T64
Aaron Baddeley
3.9
17,976.00
T64
Brent Grant
3.9
17,976.00
T64
Robert Streb
3.9
17,976.00
T64
Justin Suh
3.9
17,976.00
T68
Ben Carr
-
17,388.00
T68
Harry Higgs
3.2
17,388.00
T68
Carl Yuan
3.2
17,388.00
T71
Si Woo Kim
-
16,968.00
T71
Carson Young
2.85
16,968.00
T73
Kramer Hickok
2.65
16,632.00
T73
Andrew Novak
2.65
16,632.00
T75
Satoshi Kodaira
2.45
16,296.00
T75
Curtis Thompson
-
16,296.00
77
Cameron Percy
2.3
16,044.00
78
Kevin Kisner
2.2
15,876.00