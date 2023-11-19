RSM Classic payout: What Åberg and Co. earned at fall finale

Here's a look at the earnings and FedExCup distribution for those who made the cut at the RSM Classic, won by Ludvig Åberg (note: players who were inside the top 50 in FedExCup points after the playoffs, do not earn points in the fall; neither do non-members):

FINISH PLAYER FEC POINTS EARNINGS ($) 1 Ludvig Åberg 500 1,512,000.00 2 Mackenzie Hughes 300 915,600.00 T3 Eric Cole - 495,600.00 T3 Tyler Duncan 162.5 495,600.00 T5 Ben Kohles - 310,800.00 T5 Denny McCarthy - 310,800.00 T5 Adam Svensson - 310,800.00 T8 Austin Eckroat 75 228,900.00 T8 Ben Griffin 75 228,900.00 T8 Taylor Montgomery 75 228,900.00 T8 Ryan Moore 75 228,900.00 T8 Greyson Sigg 75 228,900.00 T13 Russell Henley - 150,500.00 T13 Charley Hoffman 54.16 150,500.00 T13 Peter Kuest - 150,500.00 T13 Sam Ryder 54.16 150,500.00 T13 J.J. Spaun 54.16 150,500.00 T13 Vince Whaley 54.16 150,500.00 T19 Tano Goya 44 107,100.00 T19 Kelly Kraft 44 107,100.00 T19 Luke List 44 107,100.00 T19 Adam Schenk - 107,100.00 T23 Fred Biondi - 75,180.00 T23 Nick Hardy 35.6 75,180.00 T23 Alex Noren 35.6 75,180.00 T23 Jacob Solomon - 75,180.00 T23 Kevin Tway 35.6 75,180.00 T28 Thomas Detry 25.81 53,917.50 T28 Harris English - 53,917.50 T28 Stephan Jaeger 25.81 53,917.50 T28 Chris Kirk - 53,917.50 T28 Nicholas Lindheim 25.81 53,917.50 T28 William McGirt 25.81 53,917.50 T28 Matt NeSmith 25.81 53,917.50 T28 Brendon Todd - 53,917.50 T36 Ricky Barnes 19.5 42,630.00 T36 Will Gordon 19.5 42,630.00 T38 Matt Atkins - 35,700.00 T38 Akshay Bhatia 15.5 35,700.00 T38 Brian Gay 15.5 35,700.00 T38 Chesson Hadley 15.5 35,700.00 T38 Scott Piercy 15.5 35,700.00 T38 Cameron Young - 35,700.00 T44 Wesley Bryan 9.55 24,238.67 T44 Corey Conners - 24,238.67 T44 Nico Echavarria 9.55 24,238.67 T44 Patton Kizzire 9.55 24,238.67 T44 Russell Knox 9.55 24,238.67 T44 Alex Smalley 9.55 24,238.67 T44 Stewart Cink 9.55 24,238.66 T44 Brian Harman - 24,238.66 T44 J.T. Poston - 24,238.66 T53 Tommy Gainey 6.18 19,773.60 T53 Cody Gribble 6.18 19,773.60 T53 Matt Kuchar 6.18 19,773.60 T53 Austin Smotherman 6.18 19,773.60 T53 Davis Thompson 6.18 19,773.60 T58 Cameron Champ 4.9 18,816.00 T58 Ben Crane 4.9 18,816.00 T58 K.H. Lee 4.9 18,816.00 T58 Maverick McNealy 4.9 18,816.00 T58 Camilo Villegas 4.9 18,816.00 T58 Brandon Wu 4.9 18,816.00 T64 Aaron Baddeley 3.9 17,976.00 T64 Brent Grant 3.9 17,976.00 T64 Robert Streb 3.9 17,976.00 T64 Justin Suh 3.9 17,976.00 T68 Ben Carr - 17,388.00 T68 Harry Higgs 3.2 17,388.00 T68 Carl Yuan 3.2 17,388.00 T71 Si Woo Kim - 16,968.00 T71 Carson Young 2.85 16,968.00 T73 Kramer Hickok 2.65 16,632.00 T73 Andrew Novak 2.65 16,632.00 T75 Satoshi Kodaira 2.45 16,296.00 T75 Curtis Thompson - 16,296.00 77 Cameron Percy 2.3 16,044.00 78 Kevin Kisner 2.2 15,876.00