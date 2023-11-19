Advertisement

RSM Classic payout: What Åberg and Co. earned at fall finale

Here's a look at the earnings and FedExCup distribution for those who made the cut at the RSM Classic, won by Ludvig Åberg (note: players who were inside the top 50 in FedExCup points after the playoffs, do not earn points in the fall; neither do non-members):

FINISH

PLAYER

FEC POINTS

EARNINGS ($)

1

Ludvig Åberg

500

1,512,000.00

2

Mackenzie Hughes

300

915,600.00

T3

Eric Cole

-

495,600.00

T3

Tyler Duncan

162.5

495,600.00

T5

Ben Kohles

-

310,800.00

T5

Denny McCarthy

-

310,800.00

T5

Adam Svensson

-

310,800.00

T8

Austin Eckroat

75

228,900.00

T8

Ben Griffin

75

228,900.00

T8

Taylor Montgomery

75

228,900.00

T8

Ryan Moore

75

228,900.00

T8

Greyson Sigg

75

228,900.00

T13

Russell Henley

-

150,500.00

T13

Charley Hoffman

54.16

150,500.00

T13

Peter Kuest

-

150,500.00

T13

Sam Ryder

54.16

150,500.00

T13

J.J. Spaun

54.16

150,500.00

T13

Vince Whaley

54.16

150,500.00

T19

Tano Goya

44

107,100.00

T19

Kelly Kraft

44

107,100.00

T19

Luke List

44

107,100.00

T19

Adam Schenk

-

107,100.00

T23

Fred Biondi

-

75,180.00

T23

Nick Hardy

35.6

75,180.00

T23

Alex Noren

35.6

75,180.00

T23

Jacob Solomon

-

75,180.00

T23

Kevin Tway

35.6

75,180.00

T28

Thomas Detry

25.81

53,917.50

T28

Harris English

-

53,917.50

T28

Stephan Jaeger

25.81

53,917.50

T28

Chris Kirk

-

53,917.50

T28

Nicholas Lindheim

25.81

53,917.50

T28

William McGirt

25.81

53,917.50

T28

Matt NeSmith

25.81

53,917.50

T28

Brendon Todd

-

53,917.50

T36

Ricky Barnes

19.5

42,630.00

T36

Will Gordon

19.5

42,630.00

T38

Matt Atkins

-

35,700.00

T38

Akshay Bhatia

15.5

35,700.00

T38

Brian Gay

15.5

35,700.00

T38

Chesson Hadley

15.5

35,700.00

T38

Scott Piercy

15.5

35,700.00

T38

Cameron Young

-

35,700.00

T44

Wesley Bryan

9.55

24,238.67

T44

Corey Conners

-

24,238.67

T44

Nico Echavarria

9.55

24,238.67

T44

Patton Kizzire

9.55

24,238.67

T44

Russell Knox

9.55

24,238.67

T44

Alex Smalley

9.55

24,238.67

T44

Stewart Cink

9.55

24,238.66

T44

Brian Harman

-

24,238.66

T44

J.T. Poston

-

24,238.66

T53

Tommy Gainey

6.18

19,773.60

T53

Cody Gribble

6.18

19,773.60

T53

Matt Kuchar

6.18

19,773.60

T53

Austin Smotherman

6.18

19,773.60

T53

Davis Thompson

6.18

19,773.60

T58

Cameron Champ

4.9

18,816.00

T58

Ben Crane

4.9

18,816.00

T58

K.H. Lee

4.9

18,816.00

T58

Maverick McNealy

4.9

18,816.00

T58

Camilo Villegas

4.9

18,816.00

T58

Brandon Wu

4.9

18,816.00

T64

Aaron Baddeley

3.9

17,976.00

T64

Brent Grant

3.9

17,976.00

T64

Robert Streb

3.9

17,976.00

T64

Justin Suh

3.9

17,976.00

T68

Ben Carr

-

17,388.00

T68

Harry Higgs

3.2

17,388.00

T68

Carl Yuan

3.2

17,388.00

T71

Si Woo Kim

-

16,968.00

T71

Carson Young

2.85

16,968.00

T73

Kramer Hickok

2.65

16,632.00

T73

Andrew Novak

2.65

16,632.00

T75

Satoshi Kodaira

2.45

16,296.00

T75

Curtis Thompson

-

16,296.00

77

Cameron Percy

2.3

16,044.00

78

Kevin Kisner

2.2

15,876.00