2023 RSM Classic Friday tee times, how to watch

It was a rainy first day of the final event of the PGA Tour season.

The first round has yet to be completed at the 2023 RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, but there’s a three-way tie among those who did complete their opening day, including Rookie of the Year candidate Eric Cole and Cameron Young, who shot matching 6-under 66s on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club.

This week is the last chance for players to earn a spot in the first two signature events of 2024 by finishing in spots 51-60 in the FedEx Cup rankings, and for others, it’s the final shot at getting inside the top 125 to get their PGA Tour cards.

The Seaside Course ranks No. 1 in Golfweek’s Best list of public-access courses in Georgia, and it also ties for No. 75 on Golfweek’s Best list of modern courses in the U.S.

The first round started late, had a 2 ½ hour weather delay, then was suspended by darkness.

The first round of The RSM Classic has been suspended due to darkness at 5:17 p.m. The first round will resume Friday at 8 a.m. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) November 16, 2023

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the second round of the 2023 RSM.

The first round will conclude starting at 8 a.m. ET The second round tee times will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Friday tee times

1st tee – Seaside

Tee time Players 9:15 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, Austin Smotherman 9:26 a.m. Brian Stuard, Mick Watney, Harry Higgs 9:37 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson, Lanto Griffin 9:48 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Brehm 9:59 a.m. Troy Merritt, Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble 10:10 a.m. Nicholas Lindheim, Kyle Westmoreland, Curtis Thompson 10:21 a.m. Ryan Moore, Aaron Baddeley, MJ Daffue 10:32 a.m. Sung Kang, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton 10:43 a.m. C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Stephan Jaeger 10:54 a.m. Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg 11:05 a.m. Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd 11:16 a.m. Davis Love III, David Ford, Maxwell Ford 11:27 a.m. Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Jacob Solomon

10th tee – Seaside

Tee time Player 9:15 a.m. Doug Ghim, Justin Suh, Hank Lebioda 9:26 a.m. Thomas Detry, Callum Tarren, Austin Eckroat 9:37 a.m. Austin Cook, Kramer Hickok, Sam Stevens 9:48 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Richy Werenski, Denny McCarthy 9:59 a.m. Brice Garnett, Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander 10:10 a.m. Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Matt Atkins 10:21 a.m. Kelly Kraft, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon 10:32 a.m. Sean O’Hair, Justin Lower, Harrison Endycott 10:43 a.m. Kevin Chappell, Greg Chalmers, Eric Cole 10:54 a.m. Nico Echavarria, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry 11:05 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, David Thompson, Paul Haley II 11:16 a.m. Martin Trainer, Ricky Barnes, Matthias Schwab 11:27 a.m. Rafael Campos, Fred Biondi, Ben Carr

1st tee – Plantation

Tee time Players 9:15 a.m. Wesley Bryan, Charley Hoffman, Dylan Wu 9:26 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Ben Crane 9:37 a.m. Fabian Gomez, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin 9:48 a.m. Nick Hardy, Jim Herman, Scott Stallings 9:59 a.m. Ryan Armour, William McGirt, Sam Ryder 10:10 a.m. Cameron Percy, Doc Redman, Ben Taylor 10:21 a.m. Jonas Blixt, Ben Martin, Zecheng Dou 10:32 a.m. David Lingmerth, Carson Young, Josh Teater 10:43 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar 10:54 a.m. K.H. Lee, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb 11:05 a.m. Peter Malnati, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak 11:16 a.m. Nate Lashley, S.Y. Noh, Maverick McNealy 11:27 a.m. Michael Gligic, Ryan Gerard, Jacob Tilton

10th tee – Plantation

Tee time Players 9:15 a.m. Jason Dufner, Hayden Buckley, Vince Whaley 9:26 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Pendrith 9:37 a.m. Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel 9:48 a.m. Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Harris English 9:59 a.m. Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Carl Yuan 10:10 a.m. Tano Goya, Trevor Cone, Augusto Nunez 10:21 a.m. Russell Knox, Tommy Gainey, Brandon Wu 10:32 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Kevin Tway, Chesson Hadley 10:43 a.m. Luke List, Martin Laird, Zach Johnson 10:54 a.m. Stewart CInk, Tyler Duncan, Adam Schenk 11:05 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Grayson Murray, Max McGreevy 11:16 a.m. Adam Long, Jonathan Byrd, Kevin Yu 11:27 a.m. Scott Harrington, Kevin Roy, Ben Kohles

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. There is no PGA Tour Live coverage of the third and final rounds of the 2023 RSM Classic. All times ET.

Friday, Nov. 17

Golf Channel/Peacock: 12-3 p.m.

Sirius XM: 9 a.m.-5 p.m

ESPN+: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Sirius XM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Sirius XM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek