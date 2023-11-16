2023 RSM Classic Friday tee times, how to watch
It was a rainy first day of the final event of the PGA Tour season.
The first round has yet to be completed at the 2023 RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, but there’s a three-way tie among those who did complete their opening day, including Rookie of the Year candidate Eric Cole and Cameron Young, who shot matching 6-under 66s on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club.
This week is the last chance for players to earn a spot in the first two signature events of 2024 by finishing in spots 51-60 in the FedEx Cup rankings, and for others, it’s the final shot at getting inside the top 125 to get their PGA Tour cards.
The Seaside Course ranks No. 1 in Golfweek’s Best list of public-access courses in Georgia, and it also ties for No. 75 on Golfweek’s Best list of modern courses in the U.S.
The first round started late, had a 2 ½ hour weather delay, then was suspended by darkness.
The first round of The RSM Classic has been suspended due to darkness at 5:17 p.m. The first round will resume Friday at 8 a.m.
— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) November 16, 2023
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the second round of the 2023 RSM.
The first round will conclude starting at 8 a.m. ET The second round tee times will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET.
Friday tee times
1st tee – Seaside
Tee time
Players
9:15 a.m.
Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, Austin Smotherman
9:26 a.m.
Brian Stuard, Mick Watney, Harry Higgs
9:37 a.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson, Lanto Griffin
9:48 a.m.
Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Brehm
9:59 a.m.
Troy Merritt, Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble
10:10 a.m.
Nicholas Lindheim, Kyle Westmoreland, Curtis Thompson
10:21 a.m.
Ryan Moore, Aaron Baddeley, MJ Daffue
10:32 a.m.
Sung Kang, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton
10:43 a.m.
C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Stephan Jaeger
10:54 a.m.
Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg
11:05 a.m.
Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd
11:16 a.m.
Davis Love III, David Ford, Maxwell Ford
11:27 a.m.
Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Jacob Solomon
10th tee – Seaside
Tee time
Player
9:15 a.m.
Doug Ghim, Justin Suh, Hank Lebioda
9:26 a.m.
Thomas Detry, Callum Tarren, Austin Eckroat
9:37 a.m.
Austin Cook, Kramer Hickok, Sam Stevens
9:48 a.m.
Kevin Kisner, Richy Werenski, Denny McCarthy
9:59 a.m.
Brice Garnett, Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander
10:10 a.m.
Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Matt Atkins
10:21 a.m.
Kelly Kraft, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon
10:32 a.m.
Sean O’Hair, Justin Lower, Harrison Endycott
10:43 a.m.
Kevin Chappell, Greg Chalmers, Eric Cole
10:54 a.m.
Nico Echavarria, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry
11:05 a.m.
Dylan Frittelli, David Thompson, Paul Haley II
11:16 a.m.
Martin Trainer, Ricky Barnes, Matthias Schwab
11:27 a.m.
Rafael Campos, Fred Biondi, Ben Carr
1st tee – Plantation
Tee time
Players
9:15 a.m.
Wesley Bryan, Charley Hoffman, Dylan Wu
9:26 a.m.
Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Ben Crane
9:37 a.m.
Fabian Gomez, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin
9:48 a.m.
Nick Hardy, Jim Herman, Scott Stallings
9:59 a.m.
Ryan Armour, William McGirt, Sam Ryder
10:10 a.m.
Cameron Percy, Doc Redman, Ben Taylor
10:21 a.m.
Jonas Blixt, Ben Martin, Zecheng Dou
10:32 a.m.
David Lingmerth, Carson Young, Josh Teater
10:43 a.m.
J.J. Spaun, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar
10:54 a.m.
K.H. Lee, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb
11:05 a.m.
Peter Malnati, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak
11:16 a.m.
Nate Lashley, S.Y. Noh, Maverick McNealy
11:27 a.m.
Michael Gligic, Ryan Gerard, Jacob Tilton
10th tee – Plantation
Tee time
Players
9:15 a.m.
Jason Dufner, Hayden Buckley, Vince Whaley
9:26 a.m.
Padraig Harrington, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Pendrith
9:37 a.m.
Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel
9:48 a.m.
Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Harris English
9:59 a.m.
Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Carl Yuan
10:10 a.m.
Tano Goya, Trevor Cone, Augusto Nunez
10:21 a.m.
Russell Knox, Tommy Gainey, Brandon Wu
10:32 a.m.
Ryan Palmer, Kevin Tway, Chesson Hadley
10:43 a.m.
Luke List, Martin Laird, Zach Johnson
10:54 a.m.
Stewart CInk, Tyler Duncan, Adam Schenk
11:05 a.m.
Patton Kizzire, Grayson Murray, Max McGreevy
11:16 a.m.
Adam Long, Jonathan Byrd, Kevin Yu
11:27 a.m.
Scott Harrington, Kevin Roy, Ben Kohles
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. There is no PGA Tour Live coverage of the third and final rounds of the 2023 RSM Classic. All times ET.
Friday, Nov. 17
Golf Channel/Peacock: 12-3 p.m.
Sirius XM: 9 a.m.-5 p.m
ESPN+: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Sirius XM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 19
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Sirius XM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
2023 RSM Classic
Alex Noren plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the…
Alex Noren plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2023 RSM Classic
Corey Conners plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the…
Corey Conners plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2023 RSM Classic
Adam Svensson looks on during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside…
Adam Svensson looks on during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2023 RSM Classic
A great egret catches a snake during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on…
A great egret catches a snake during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2023 RSM Classic
Scott Stallings plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the…
Scott Stallings plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2023 RSM Classic
K.H. Lee plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the…
K.H. Lee plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2023 RSM Classic
Taylor Pendrith plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the…
Taylor Pendrith plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2023 RSM Classic
Adam Long plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the…
Adam Long plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2023 RSM Classic
Adam Long plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the…
Adam Long plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2023 RSM Classic
Kevin Streelman plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the…
Kevin Streelman plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2023 RSM Classic
Harry Higgs plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the…
Harry Higgs plays a shot during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2023 RSM Classic
Tournament signage as seen during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside…
Tournament signage as seen during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2023 RSM Classic
Tournament signage as seen during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside…
Tournament signage as seen during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2023 RSM Classic
Tournament signage as seen during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside…
Tournament signage as seen during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2023 RSM Classic
Tournament signage as seen during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside…
Tournament signage as seen during the pro-am round prior to The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 15, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
