2023 rookie stat projections: Baltimore Ravens

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Baltimore Ravens draft picks and project some stats for the early role players:

Wide Receiver Zay Flowers

Receptions: 50

Receiving Yards: 850

Touchdowns: 4

With the extension of Lamar Jackson finally getting done, the Ravens knew they needed to help their franchise quarterback get off the ground running with a brand-new wide receiver. Zay Flowers was one of the most explosive players and smooth route runners in this class. It is easy to see him coming in right away and being an impact player at the position.

Lineback Trenton Simpson

Tackles: 24

Interceptions: 1

Sacks: 1

With the Ravens declining Patrick Queen’s fifth-year option, they knew this would likely be the last year in Baltimore for the former first-round pick. Baltimore snagged a tumbling Trenton Simpson to potentially take the place of Queen next year, or he could potentially outplay him and earn the starting nod. Either way, it is likely Simpson adds some form of impact on defense, even in a rotation. His athleticism and versatility will be hard to keep off the field.

Edge Rusher Tavius Robinson

Sacks: 2

Tackles for loss: 3

The Ravens are already quite stacked at the edge rusher position, but the best pass-rushing units in the league have a solid of rotation of guys that can get to the quarterback. With the addition of Tavius Robinson in the fourth round, Baltimore found yet another long and athletic edge rusher who will certainly be in the mix for some quarterback hits this season.

