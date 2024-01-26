2023 Rookie Running Back Review, Part Two: De'Von Achane Breaks Out

You can check out Part One of my rookie running back breakdown here. That article includes more detail on how I came up with percentile ranks for player production. If you ain't reading all that, it measures players against previous rookie seasons with similar draft capital. Higher numbers are the good ones.

Achane missed Week 1 and didn’t see much work in his Week 2 debut. Then, in his second game, he went for 203 yards and two scores on 18 carries while also scoring two more times through the air.

Achane posted the sixth-most fantasy points for a rookie in a single game in NFL history. He would continue to break off long runs at a seemingly unsustainable clip throughout the year, though injuries did limit him to 11 regular season appearances. Achane crushed the record for yards per carry by a running back (min. 100 attempts) which now sits at 7.8. The advanced metrics loved him just as much. He also recorded the best rush yards over expected per attempt since Next Gen began tracking data. On a per-game basis, Achane easily cleared the 90th percentile in yards and fantasy points per game for a Day Two rookie despite his weekly carry total barely cracking the 60th percentile.

The biggest knocks on Achane’s dynasty outlook are both related to his size. At 5’9/188, Achane doesn’t profile as a three-down back. There has been one running back under 190 pounds to top 200 touches in a season since 2000—Warrick Dunn and he did it eight times. Also related to his size are Achane’s injury issues. The rookie missed time on three separate occasions. These criticisms are fair, but they’re also minor concerns relative to his elite upside. Given that we already know Achane to be a superstar-level talent, it feels like nitpicking to be overly concerned with his size.

Tank Bigsby, Jaguars

Bigsby was billed as a potential replacement for Travis Etienne at the goal line given his size and ability to move the chains. He even garnered some buzz in training camp for his underrated ability as a pass-catcher. None of that made its way onto the field in 2023. Bigsby saw two goal line carries and was only targeted four times. He caught one ball and tipped two (2!!) of the other three looks for interceptions.

Bigbsy falls into the Zamir White zone of backups who dynasty managers hope can spike for a few games down the road. White hit on that profile but most don’t. Unlike Kendre Miller, who does have a path to seeing more work over the next year or two, Bigsby is parked behind a successful first-round back who is only 25 years old.

Roschon Johnson, Bears

Johnson entered the league as a popular redraft and dynasty pick based on his size (6’0/225) and pass-catching prowess. Though he did make good on his potential as a receiver by reeling in 34 passes for 209 yards, Johnson struggled between the tackles. He ranked 60th in yards after contact per carry and 50th in PFF rushing grade. Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, and even Darrynton Evans out-performed Johnson in PFF’s rush yards over expected model.

Luckily for Johnson, the Bears’ draft capital is concentrated in two first-round picks. They have pick No. 75 and no other top-100 selections. This could prevent them from adding any more talent at running back via the draft. If Johnson survives the offseason with just him and Khalil Herbert as the Bears’ notable running backs, he will once again be a highly-coveted backup for his three-down upside.

Chase Brown, Bengals

Brown stayed in college for five years but erupted for 1,883 total yards on 355 touches as a super senior. NFL evaluators understandably discounted that final season and let him slip into the fifth round. He only appeared in a dozen games as a rookie but turned heads with a few long plays. Browns finished the year with 335 yards from scrimmage on 58 touches.

He landed above the 50th percentile in his rushing and fantasy metrics for a Day Three pick, though that mostly speaks to the low bar we should set for late-round rookies. Joe Mixon will once again be discussed as a cut candidate in the offseason. It may ultimately be best for Brown if the Bengals keep Mixon instead of bringing in a highly-drafted rookie. It’s better for B Brown to be the next man up behind an aging Mixon than to be competing with a second-round rookie for touches in 2024. Given his late draft capital and modest usage in 2023, Brown feels like a clear sell if the hype around him starts to rise.

Chris Rodriguez, Commanders

Rodriquez was stuck behind Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson for the bulk of his rookie season. He did, however, post some notable efficiency numbers. Rodriquez ranked fourth among running backs (min. 50 attempts) in yards after contact per carry. He was a top-30 back by PFF rushing grade. The bad news is that Robinson is ahead of him on the depth chart and under contract for two more years. On top of that, Rodriguez doesn’t add anything as a receiver. There are worse stashes, but Rodriguez is a long shot to post RB2 numbers over the course of a full season.

Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos

McLaughlin is the first of two UDFA running backs of note included in this article. He made waves in training camp and didn’t take long to do so again when the regular season bullets started flying. McLaughlin turned 10 touches into 104 yards and a touchdown when Javonte Williams was sidelined in Week 5. His role would shrink and grow again throughout his rookie season. By the end, he had registered elite efficiency marks across the board.

82.8 PFF rushing grade - 13th

3.38 yards after contact per carry - 8th

85.2 PFF receiving grade - 3rd

1.63 yards per route run - 6th

The big issue standing in McLaughlin’s way is Samaje Perine. The veteran back also excelled as a pass-catcher and is under contract for another year. On the other hand, Javonte Williams didn’t have the same explosion in 2023 after coming back from multiple torn ligaments in his knee. If he is unable to get back to form next year, McLaughlin could carve out a more consistent role between the tackles.

The Ravens snuck Mitchell onto their roster at the end of training camp but had to put him on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury. A hamstring tweak then pushed his entry into the offense back a few more weeks. When finally healthy in Week 9, Mitchell immediately gave a spark to a Baltimore backfield that sorely needed one in the wake of J.K. Dobbins’ season-ending injury. He earned a carry in six games and averaged 7.8 carries for 66 yards and two scores. He also made a few splash plays as a pass-catcher. A torn ACL in Week 15 ended his rookie season and will likely force him to open 2024 on the PUP list. Mitchell is undersized (5’8/191) and never topped nine carries in a game as a rookie. Now he is coming off a catastrophic injury. It’s hard to see him as anything more than a lottery ticket for dynasty managers.