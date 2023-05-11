2023 regular-season schedule: Giants’ full 18-week slate

The full 2023 NFL regular-season schedule will be officially released on Thursday night, so here’s a quick look (in picture form) at how the New York Giants’ entire 18-week slate shapes up.

Credit: USA TODAY’s Art Stapleton with much of the information.

Note: This schedule is not official until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. If any information is inaccurate, it will be corrected as soon as possible. This information is based on what’s known and rumored at the time of writing.

Week 1: Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Sunday, September 10 on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 2: Giants at Arizona Cardinals

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, September 17 on TBD at 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3: Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Thursday, September 21 on NFL Network at 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 4: Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, October 2 on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 5: Giants at Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, October 8 on TBD at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 6: Giants at Buffalo Bills

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, October 15 on TBD at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 7: Giants at Washington Commanders

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, October 22 on TBD at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 8: Giants vs. New York Jets

AP Photo/John Munson

Sunday, October 29 on TBD at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9: Giants at Las Vegas Raiders

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, November 5 on TBD at 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 10: Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, November 12 on TBD at 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 11: Giants vs. Washington Commanders

Al Bello/Getty Images

Sunday, November 19 on TBD at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 12: Giants vs. New England Patriots

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, November 26 on TBD at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 13: BYE

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Week 14: Giants vs. Green Bay Packers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, December 11 on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 15: Giants at New Orleans Saints

AP Photo/Brett Duke

Sunday, December 17 on TBD at TBD p.m. ET

Week 16: Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Monday, December 25 on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET (Christmas Day)

Week 17: Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Sunday, December 31 on TBD at 1:00 p.m. ET (New Year’s Eve)

Week 18: Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, January 7 on TBD at 1:00 p.m. ET

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire