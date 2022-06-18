2023 Recruiting Profile: Is Treyaun Webb Florida’s running back of the future?

The recruiting process started for four-star running back Treyaun Webb when he was in seventh grade. Miami extended him an offer and put him on the map for years to come. After backing off commitments from both Georgia and Oklahoma, Webb is taking his time to settle on a school, and Florida is making it hard for him to say no.

After Billy Napier took over, Florida began prioritizing the Jacksonville area recruit. A relationship quickly blossomed and Florida’s been the outright leader in his recruitment for some time. There’s no such thing as a sure bet in college football, especially when it comes to recruiting, but Webb appears to be Florida’s running back of the future to lose. He’s ranked highly by most prep scouting services and has been crystal balled by several experts to Florida.

Webb intends to announce his decision on June 30 and has canceled his trip to Tennessee, leaving just Penn State and South Carolina on his itinerary before the announcement.

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville, Florida High School Trinity Christian Academy Projected Position RB Height 5’11 Weight 188 lbs Class 2023

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 167 6 32 Rivals 4 104 2 19 ESPN 4 158 7 33 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 31 64 On3 Consensus 4 165 6 33 247 Composite 4 160 5 31

There isn’t quite a consensus when it comes to scouting Webb other than that he’s around four-star quality. Rivals has him just outside of the top 100 in its latest update and at No. 2 among running backs. On3, on the other hand, doesn’t even have a national ranking for Webb and considers him a three-star recruit that’s outside of the top 30 players at his position in the class. Go figure.

The On3 Consensus and 247Sport composite agree that he’s somewhere around the No. 160 spot in the class and is a borderline top-five running back.

Top Schools

Florida Gators

Baylor Bears

Penn State Nittany Lions

South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee Volunteers

Recruitment

May 3, 2018: Miami offers Webb in the seventh grade.

February 23, 2019: Webb names Georgia his leader heading into high school.

November 12, 2019: Webb commits to Georgia as a freshman.

January 9, 2021: Webb decommits from Georgia and opens things back up after being heavily recruited as an underclassman.

June 1, 2021: Webb visits Dan Mullen’s Florida Gators.

July 17, 2021: Webb commits to Oklahoma.

November 28, 2021: Webb decommits from Oklahoma.

March 3, 2022: Florida hosts Webb on an unofficial visit.

March 4, 2022: 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfond crystal balls Webb to Florida.

April 2, 2022: Webb returns to Florida for another unofficial visit.

April 14, 2022: Webb makes his third stop of the year by Gainesville for the Orange and Blue game.

June 3, 2022: Webb officially visits Florida.

Key Quotes

“I was around coach Napier a lot. He was very involved. I really thank him for that. He made me feel like a priority. Coach (Jabbar) Juluke, coach [Mike] Peterson. Coach Napier being so involved. We were up there in his office for a while. When you have a head coach who is very involved in your recruitment it goes back to feeling like a priority. He took the time out of his day to talk to me.” –247Sports.

“It was an amazing visit, man,” he said. “I really don’t even know where to start. Really everything. From the time I got there, to the time I am leaving. For me to be there so late shows you how amazing it was. I was the last one out of the building. I even thought about committing while I was there, so that tells you how good the visit was.” –247Sports.

“I was just as surprised as everyone else. I put that tweet out and then next thing I know someone called me and asked if I had seen Twitter. So I go check my timeline and I see my tweet and then I see the whole staff tweeting the same thing. I thought that was so crazy. The little things like that is what makes Florida a school I like so much. The way I feel, I just don’t think you can get much better than Florida.” –Swamp247

“Anything I can look for in a school, I’ve got it in my back yard. It’s that overall feeling, that home feeling, I can go there, feel comfortable just walking around, talking to fans. The fans is crazy. I’ve never felt love from any fans (like that). It feels good going to a place where fans know you, take picture with you. You’ve got little kids looking up to you and stuff like that, I like that.” –247Sports.

“Florida is probably my leader in my recruitment for a while now,” Webb said. “That’s kind of where it’s at in my recruiting right now, Florida’s always been my leader, really.” –247Sports.

Twitter

