2023 Recruiting Profile: Napier looking to get DL Peter Woods out of Alabama

It’s hard to get the good kids from Alabama to play out of state and for good reason. Nick Saban has built the kind of dynasty that only exists in the history books or on old copies of NCAA Football 14. But Billy Napier is trying to get something started of his own at Florida, and one of the top names on his list during his first full year as the Gators’ head coach is five-star Thompson (Alabama) defensive lineman Peter Woods.

Woods has been a target of the Gators for some time now, but Alabama took over the recruiting lead during Florida’s coaching change. With Napier and his army of a recruiting staff settled, getting Woods on board is a top priority. Defensive line coach/defensive coordinator Sean “Chaos” Spencer has begun to build a relationship with the blue-chip lineman and it’s getting tough for the big man to say no to other programs.

The Tide may be the favorites to land Woods, but an upcoming official visit to the Swamp on June 9 may change that. He also has an official visit with Clemson scheduled for June 3-5, so the summer months should give him a better idea of which program is best for him.

Peter Woods’ Recruiting Profile

Film

Vitals

Hometown Alabaster, AL High School Thompson Projected Position DL Height 6’2 Weight 276 lbs Class 2023

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 44 5 5 Rivals 4 47 6 6 ESPN 5 9 1 2 On3 Recruiting 4 24 3 4 247 Composite 5 27 3 5

ESPN does most of the heavy lifting when it comes to Woods’ five-star designation, but there’s no argument against him being a top-50 recruit. On3, the more modern option of the four outlets, has him inside the top 25, so going with the 247Sports Composite rankings seems fair enough.

Top Schools

Florida Gators

Alabama Crimson Tide

Clemson Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners

Recruitment

Dan Mullen gets Florida out in front of Woods’ recruitment

Coaching change allows Alabama to take the lead

Woods names top 4, including Florida on March 31

Corey Raymond stops by Woods’ school during spring practices/evaluation period

Set to take a three-day official visit from June 9-11

Story continues

Key Quotes

“Coach Napier came in and made that staff amazing and took some guys from a little bit of everywhere and I respect the vision of the program. They hopped on me as soon as they got there and Florida’s great reputation speaks for itself.” – Woods to Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

“I visited Florida last summer, so I have been there before, but the old staff was there. I really like coach Spencer and I think coach Napier can get the program back. Gator football is great, the program speaks for itself, and I really like the interaction I and coach Spencer have had. Coach Chaney is great too.” – Woods to Corey Bender, Gators Online, On3

Twitter

