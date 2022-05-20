2023 Recruiting Profile: DL Derrick LeBlanc is one of UF’s top targets

Defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc out of Kissimmee, Florida, is a blue-chip prospect out of Osceola High and one of the best the 2023 recruiting class has to offer on the defensive side of the trench. The 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pound high school junior is a bit up-and-down in the prospect rankings depending on which you look at but nonetheless is still among the best in the country at his position.

The scouting report according to 247Sports’ Cooper Petagna describes LeBlanc as a versatile athlete with an ideal frame that still has potential for more growth along with a great deal of flexibility in the lower body. He has the ability to slot in at multiple positions on the D-line, and while his tools still need refining, he has the natural talent necessary to make the jump to the next level.

Over his three-year varsity high school career, LeBlanc has recorded 48 solo and 51 assisted tackles while amassing 17 sacks and 15 QB hurries along with six passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 31 games. In his junior season alone, he tallied 38 total tackles while sacking the opponent eight times.

Derrick LeBlanc’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Vitals

Hometown Kissimmee, FL High School Osceola Projected Position Defensive Lineman Height 6’4 Weight 270 lbs Class 2023

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 17 3 5 Rivals 4 NR 23 45 ESPN 4 86 2 9 On3 Recruiting 4 90 13 12 247 Composite 4 80 8 17

Top Schools

Recruitment

Has visited Gainesville five times

Canceled July 23 commitment date, still unknown

Florida holds lead in One3’s RPM at 93%

Florida holds three crystal ball predictions with 247Sports

Official visit date set for the weekend of June 10

Key quotes

“Everything went good, just coming back for I think the 900th time. It was cool seeing them live in action. Talking and building another bond with the coaches. It was just great. Everyone was full of energy. The crowd and everything was into it.” — Regarding the Orange and Blue game, 247Sports

Story continues

“I really know everything they like to do and what their coaching calls are and a lot about their defense already. I pick up things fast. Coach Spencer was trying to quiz me on their defense, and a lot of the things I already knew. It was really good just watching him coach his guys and sitting in the position meetings again. It was really nice.” — 247Sports

Twitter

Four-star Derrick LeBlanc with a nifty rep. pic.twitter.com/xJ4uCNa01a — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) February 20, 2022

