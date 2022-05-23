2023 Recruiting Profile: CB Cormani McClain is Florida’s top defensive target

Cornerback Cormani McClain is regarded as the best cornerback in the class of 2023 by every major recruiting service out there. He’s ranked within the top five by everyone and is considered the best defensive recruit available in the current cycle.

He used a combination of speed, length, instincts and ball skills to total 19 interceptions over the last two seasons. Well on his way to being a Day 1 NFL draft prospect, McClain is looking to make an impact on a program early before heading to the pros. He’s also looking for a coach that can teach him a thing or two before he heads to the highest level of play.

That’s where Florida comes in. Billy Napier brought in cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond for a reason, and the former LSU assistant seems to be hitting it off famously with the nation’s top defensive back recruit. Even more, the Lakeland, Florida, cornerback named UF as one of his top two schools following a trip to the Swamp for the Gators’ spring game.

Now focusing on official visits, it seems Florida is reaching the finals stages of this decision, but McClain says he’ll wait until after his senior year to make the call.

Cormani McClain’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Vitals

Hometown Lakeland, FL High School Lake Gibson Projected Position CB Height 6’1 Weight 165 lbs Class 2023

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 5 3 1 1 Rivals 5 4 1 1 ESPN 5 3 1 1 On3 Recruiting 5 3 1 1 247 Composite 5 4 1 5

Top Schools

Florida Gators

Alabama Crimson Tide

BYU Cougars

Miami Hurricanes

Ohio State Buckeyes

Recruitment

Florida named in McClain’s initial top five (August 2021)

McClain leaves Florida off list of schools he plans to visit (December 2021)

McClain says Florida is in his top two after the Orange and Blue game.

Planning to make an official visit to Florida in June.

Key Quotes

“Florida, it’s just home; it’s just home. You have to have love for Florida. Our relationship, it’s close. Me and coach Raymond, we have a great relationship. I think he’s a great coach. He thinks I can come in and start as a freshman. He thinks I can come in, play three years and then out.” –On3, Gators Online

Story continues

“Florida is just home. It’s just a place, it’s home. You’ve got to have love for Florida.” –247Sports

Gators Wire coverage

Florida continues to stand out for 5-star cornerback

Nation’s top 2023 cornerback prospect names Florida in top 5

No. 1 cornerback prospect said Florida is in top 2 schools after visit

Twitter

The Ones That’s Showing The Most Love, “Shoutout”🖤 pic.twitter.com/c7fT02h4OI — MONEYTEAM💵 (@CormaniMcClain2) November 7, 2021

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1