2023 Recruiting Profile: 5-star CB Tony Mitchell among nation’s top DBs

Cornerback Tony Mitchell from Alabaster, Alabama, is a blue-chip prospect out of Thompson High and among the top defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound high school junior is viewed overwhelmingly by the major scouting organizations as one of the best talents in the nation who projects to be a major game-changer at the next level.

According to 247Sports’ Cooper Petagna‘s scouting report, Mitchell possesses a physique that is well suited for the game and should be able to bulk up down the road. His athleticism in the defensive backfield derives more from the smoothness of his motion rather than raw explosiveness possessing above-average play speed. Mitchell appears to be capable at all spots in the secondary but fits best in the slot and as a deep safety — the latter of which he is likely to land though he is perfectly capable at the corners as well.

Mitchell has amassed 123 solo and 78 assisted tackles over the course of his high school career, with 16 coming for a loss, while snagging seven interceptions for 301 return yards along with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for 112 yards returned. Playing some wide receiver his freshman year, Mitchell also tallied 69 yards on three receptions thanks to a longest play of 58 yards.

He originally committed to the Tennessee Volunteers when he was in eighth grade but decommitted prior to starting high school after feeling uneasy about the decision.

Tony Mitchell’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Vitals

Hometown Alabaster, AL High School Thompson Projected Position Defensive Back Height 6’2 Weight 180 lbs Class 2023

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 28 2 2 Rivals 4 30 4 2 ESPN 4 22 1 5 On3 Recruiting 4 27 3 5 247 Composite 5 20 3 3

Top Schools

Recruitment

Florida named in most recent top-6 list

11.6% chance of landing Mitchell per On3’s RPM

Made an unofficial trip to Gainesville in January

Also visited for Orange and Blue game

Has been visited by cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond

Official visit not yet set for Florida

Raymond and [autotag]Patrick Toney[/autotag] lead recruiting effort

Story continues

Key quotes

“The chance of playing early stands out to me. I trust Coach Napier and what he’s going to do for Florida in the future. Coach Raymond is a great DB coach and knows how to develop players and he’s sent a bunch of guys to the league. Just being a good fit for their school all makes me like it.” — Swamp247

“I’d say the staff they have with coach Raymond, coach Toney, and with me being from Florida, just getting the vibe here and seeing the love I get. The fan base is crazy. Also, the development I know I would get and having the chance to play early and contribute.

“It’s just all love. It’s just a different vibe and energy from this staff. They’re really going to show you they truly care and they want you to be there.” — GatorsOnline

Gators Wire coverage

5-star cornerback gets visit from Gators’ coach

Florida makes this 4-star cornerback’s top 6 list of schools

Gators get this 4-star CB scheduled for Orange and Blue game visit

Florida cracks top 5 for nation’s No. 3 cornerback prospect

Florida in the lead for this 5-star defensive back, per 247Sports

5-star CB has pushed back his March visit to the Swamp

This 5-star cornerback sets up another Florida visit

This 5-star cornerback planning another visit to Florida

Here’s when this 2023 5-star CB plans on visiting Florida

This 5-star 2023 defensive back has Florida in his Top 7

Twitter

Five-star DB Tony Mitchell working out at #FSU Seminole Showcase pic.twitter.com/5QVGAocJy1 — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) July 25, 2021

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1