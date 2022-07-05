2023 Recruiting Profile: 4-star WR Eugene Wilson III deciding between UF and TAMU

Wide receiver was a position of need for Billy Napier and the Florida Gators coming into the 2023 recruiting cycle. Adding Ricky Pearsall through the transfer portal and earning commitments from Tyree Pattersonand Creed Whittemore might be enough to fill the holes in Florida’s depth chart, but there’s another pass catcher that Napier and Co. are looking to add: four-star Gaither High receiver Eugene Wilson III.

A Tampa-area product, Wilson is among the uncommitted receivers left at the top of Florida’s board and things look good for the orange and blue. He’s called UF his dream school in the past and quickly picked up recruiting predictions from both 247Sports and On3 after visiting campus in early March.

He’s since returned to Gainesville on three more occasions, including what’s looking like the final official visit of his recruitment (June 17). Texas A&M is the other school left in the race, and there’s some confidence that it’s a toss-up between the two programs, but Florida is considered the favorite here.

While he doesn’t have a specific date in mind for when he’ll announce his commitment, Wilson says a decision is close. Here is a deeper look at one of Florida’s top offensive targets:

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Florida High School Gaither Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5’11 Weight 162 lbs Class 2023

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 221 14 (ATH) 46 Rivals 4 N/A 18 (ATH) 51 ESPN 4 150 12 (ATH) 32 On3 Recruiting 4 48 8 10 On3 Consensus 4 146 24 29 247 Composite 4 146 10 (ATH) 29

Top Schools

Florida Gators

Texas A&M Aggies

Recruitment

February 23, 2022: Florida offers Wilson.

March 1, 2022: Wilson makes his first unofficial visit to the Swamp.

March 15, 2022: Wilson returns to Florida for another unofficial visit (first day of spring practice).

April 14, 2022: Wilson attends Florida’s spring game for his third visit.

June 3, 2022: Texas A&M hosts Wilson on an official visit (no prior unofficial visit taken).

June 17, 2022: Florida hosts Wilson on an official visit.

Key Quotes

“With almost every school, I wait for them to hit me up for us to have conversations, but I actually reach out to Florida sometimes,” Wilson said to Gators Online. “I enjoy communicating with them, and I have a strong relationship with almost the entire coaching staff.” –Gators Online

“Florida is only an hour and a half away for me, and I actually enjoy going up there now. Every time I am up there, it has been better than just a good experience. The first time, I saw the facilities and met the coaches. The second time, I saw practice. Then I saw the spring game. Everyone is excited to be there.

“The atmosphere is positive, the fans are great, and seeing what Florida is doing, they are my favorite. I can definitely see myself there.” –On3’s Chad Simmons

Beyond blessed to be sitting in this position🙏🏾 Commitment date will be out soon… @dsaunders06 @Cowboycoach2016 pic.twitter.com/KuwZYmfzGu — Eugene Wilson III (@EwilsonIII21) June 28, 2022

