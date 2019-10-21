2023 RB Justin Haynes reacts to South Carolina offer

🎥A NAME TO REMEMBER - Justice Haynes - Class of 2023 🎥@ChadSimmons_ got this shot of a FROSH taking it to the house! Huge play in helping Blessed Trinity (GA) beat Denmark 20-19 last weekend. pic.twitter.com/IxGNIRwe4A — Rivals (@Rivals) October 16, 2019

You need to know the name Justice Haynes.

The freshman running back at Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity has already rushed for 968 yards on 99 carries and 12 touchdowns this season.

He is an explosive back with power and South Carolina stepped up over the weekend with the first offer.

"It was exciting and a true honor," said Haynes about the South Carolina offer. "I was totally surprised that coach Will Muschamp knew detailed information about me.

"I definitely like the coaching staff. Coach Muschamp is it straight shooter. Thomas Brown is a coach I feel like I could play for because of his hard work and determination background.

"The atmosphere was amazing and electrifying."

After visiting South Carolina for the Florida game Saturday, Haynes spent the evening at Georgia, where his father Verron Haynes played.

That Bulldog connection not only helps the in-state Bulldogs if they decide to recruit the 2023 running back, but Haynes is very familiar with Gamecock coaches Brown and Bryan McClendon.

This is a name you are going to hear a lot more about in the coming months.

