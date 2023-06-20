2023 quarterback room No. 6: Jacksonville Jaguars

Typically, the Jaguars have been in the top 10 only when making draft picks. They’re on the fringe of becoming regular residents of the upper echelon of far more desirable lists.

Including this one — the best overall quarterback rooms for 2023.

They’re No. 6. Not bad at all, given where they were two seasons ago under the tutelage of Urban Meyer, who was completely unfit and unequipped to coach an NFL team. Trevor Lawrence made an amazing rebound from that experience, having a solid second season.

His epiphany came after the Jaguars lost in London to the Broncos and Russell Wilson. Lawrence’s new resolve carried the Jaguars to the divisional round, and the expectations will be even higher this year.

Aiding the cause is coach Doug Pederson, the man arguably in the best current position to become the first head coach to win Super Bowls with two different teams.

Press Taylor enters his second season as the offensive coordinator, and former Chargers coach Mike McCoy coaches the quarterbacks.

Lawrence is backed up by C.J. Beathard and Nathan Roark.

Ultimately, it’s Lawrence and Pederson. The other names and faces with change. Quarterback and coach will be joined at the hip for the indefinite future — and it will help the Jaguars become something they’ve never truly been.

Perennial contenders.

