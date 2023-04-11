2023 Prototypical Patriots: Bill Belichick must be salivating over this TE class

Perry's Prototypical Pats: Belichick must be salivating over talented TE class originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots have drafted 14 tight ends under Bill Belichick. Trends have emerged. Size, obviously, is important. The "prototype" falls in the 6-foot-4 range and a shade over 250 pounds. Big hands (about 10 inches) are also preferred.

Athleticism matters, too. Quick 40 times (4.7-second range) and three-cone drills (7.0-second range) could help a player find his way onto the Patriots roster, as will legitimate lower-body explosiveness (35-inch vertical or thereabouts).

Next Pats Podcast: What’s going on with Mac Jones, why a trade down could be in the Patriots future, 1-on-1 with Tyler Scott | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

Most importantly, they want hybrid players who can function as both receivers and blockers. Even if a draftee is not dominant in both categories, the Patriots like players with one definitive strength to be at least adequate in the other area.

With both Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki (a pass-catcher who is really a tight end in name only) going into contract years, it wouldn't be surprising if Belichick wanted to invest a pick or two in this position. Especially considering its depth. This is thought to be one of the best tight end draft classes in the last decade.

Let's dig in...

Darnell Washington, Georgia, 6-foot-7, 272 pounds

Freakish height, weight and speed combination? At one of Bill Belichick's favorite positions? From one of Belichick's favorite schools? That's Washington, who checks just about every box for the Patriots and then some. While his 31-inch vertical leaves something to be desired, his 4.64-second 40 was eye-opening. His 4.08-second short shuttle was jaw-dropping. He has 11-inch hands that help give passers a gargantuan target at the intermediate level.

He's not the best route-runner in this group, but his change-of-direction times suggest there's more there to polish in the passing game. Early in his career he'll be a bulldozer in the running game, which the Patriots have been missing at this position since Rob Gronkowski left.

Story continues

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State, 6-foot-6, 253 pounds

An all-league high school lacrosse player? With explosive traits? Sounds like a Belichick type at this position. And despite playing only two games in 2022, Musgrave knocked it out of the park at the Senior Bowl which we know the front office in Foxboro values highly. He was one of the 20 fastest players in Mobile, cracking 20 mph on the field, per Zebra Technology -- a ridiculous feat for someone with his frame. He followed up that performance with a great combine, including a 1.54-second 10-yard split -- best among tight ends -- during his 4.61-second 40. He has the physical chops and willingness to block at the next level, too.

If Washington didn't play his college ball in the SEC at Georgia, Musgrave would likely be the one atop this list this year. He's just about everything Belichick typically wants at this position.

Sam LaPorta, Iowa, 6-foot-3, 245 pounds

A little undersized -- both from a height and weight perspective -- LaPorta has plenty going for him from a Patriots point of view. He's certainly big enough, checking in at almost the exact same size as one of Belichick's first first-round picks in New England: Daniel Graham. He's also an excellent athlete at the position, checking out of Indy with a 4.59-second 40 (90th percentile), 10-foot-3 broad jump (90th) and a 6.91-second three-cone drill (88th). Then, when it comes to his intangibles, he's a classic fit for Belichick. He was a Hawkeyes captain under Belichick pal Kirk Ferentz, and he studied under former Patriots tight end coach and current Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

If there's a prospect at this position who knows what Belichick wants from Day 1, it's LaPorta. He may not be dominant at the point of attack due to his length (32-inch arms, 16th percentile) but he'll bring boatloads of competitiveness and snappy route-running ability to Foxboro if he ends up hearing his name called by the Patriots.

Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State, 6-foot-5, 254 pounds

Five years ago the Jackrabbits sent a do-it-all tight end to the NFL, and the Eagles have been reaping the rewards of their second-round investment ever since. Kraft may not be quite as athletic as Dallas Goedert, but he's similarly well-rounded. And he's plenty athletic with a 4.69-second 40 and a 7.08-second three-cone drill.

As a blocker, he'll have no issue finding the want-to to stick his nose into the chests of opposing edge rushers. While he could use a little refinement in his route-running, he has soft hands (92 catches in his final two collegiate seasons) and enough in the way of coordination to function as a capable in-line dual threat at the next level.

Dalton Kincaid, Utah, 6-foot-4, 246 pounds

Kincaid might be the best receiver in this group. But because the Patriots typically want players who can function as well-rounded players at the position, Kincaid slides a bit for our purposes here. Still, where he's talented is what changes games in today's NFL. Even if he's a big-bodied slot receiver who won't make much of an impact as a blocker, there's value in that. He didn't test during the pre-draft process, but his athleticism is readily apparent. He bursts off the line of scrimmage as a route-runner and is able to accelerate out of breaks unlike most others his size.

Additionally, the contested catches on his tape are some of the prettiest in the draft class. If the Patriots feel as though they have a blocking tight end available to them later in the draft, would they ever invest in Kincaid as their "move" type?

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan, 6-foot-5, 251 pounds

This class is universally revered by experts for its depth, and the fact that we're getting this far into fits for the Patriots (who have relatively high size and athleticism standards at the position) without mentioning the consensus top player at the position is indicative of that depth. Schoonmaker, had he been able to remain healthy, brings a resume and athletic profile to the table that might've made him an early Day 2 pick in another year. But with so many specimens at the position, someone is going to get a steal here.

He clocked a 4.63-second 40 at the combine to go along with a 35.5-inch vertical at his pro day. Combine that with a stellar 6.81-second three-cone drill and his testing is that of a next-level athlete at a position where athleticism matters. He suffered an injury during the College Football Playoff but had 52 grabs for 583 yards and six touchdowns in 26 games over the last two seasons.

A high school quarterback, Schoonmaker seems to understand soft spots in opposing defenses. Though he likely won't be a game-breaking pass-catcher, he has the chops to be more than serviceable and the size to provide a real in-line presence.

1676317483

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, 6-foot-4, 249 pounds

A surface-level look at Mayer would suggest he's everything the Patriots want: plenty of size, good enough athlete (4.70-second 40), all kinds of collegiate production (180 catches, 2,099 yards, 18 touchdowns). The reason he's not higher on this list, though, is that the Patriots often draft better athletes at this spot. Particularly if they're taking a tight end early in the draft -- and Mayer is projected by many to be a first-round pick. His 32.5-inch vertical and 7.26-second three-cone drill may allow the Patriots to wait on making an investment in Mayer and being comfortable allowing another team to take the leap.

Still, if the Patriots are going to make some exceptions athletically at this spot, it might be with Mayer, who appears to have excellent core strength and body control as a pass-catcher who can function in traffic. He's also considered by the Notre Dame staff to be the kind of character fit the Patriots would love.

Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion, 6-foot-7, 255 pounds

Kuntz might be the most physically-impressive athlete in this class, all things considered. The numbers he's posted during the pre-draft process are, for lack of a better word, silly: 4.55-second 40 (92nd percentile), 40-inch vertical (97th), 10-foot-8 broad (96th), 6.87-second three-cone drill (92nd), 4.12-second short shuttle (93rd percentile). At his size, those are mind-boggling figures. Does he always play to them? Not necessarily.

He leaves plenty to be desired as a blocker. (He's actually a Penn State transfer and his work in the run game is a tad reminiscent of Penn State product Mike Gesicki.) As a receiver, his somewhat angular frame can be bumped off his spot with relative ease. But... those tools. Perhaps their willingness to buy in on Gesicki for a year would allow them to give Kuntz a shot in the middle rounds of this year's draft.

1679344109

Brenton Strange, Penn State, 6-foot-4, 253 pounds

Speaking of Penn State! Strange will actually get after people in the running game. He's aggressive and competitive as a blocker, which the Patriots would appreciate. And he's athletic enough to function in the passing game as well (4.70-second 40, 36-inch vertical), particularly since he carries that running-game aggression with him as a yards-after-catch option. Same goes for on fourth down; he was a consistent special-teams contributor for the Nittany Lions. Sounding like an early Day 3 option for the Patriots to you yet?

He doesn't look like a game-breaker at the position, but few are. But a starter? That certainly seems to be within the realm of possibility should the Patriots decide to hook up with a Strange in the second consecutive draft.

Payne Durham, Purdue, 6-foot-6, 253 pounds

Durham's 40 time is borderline disqualifying (4.87 seconds), but he has some explosiveness in his lower half (34.5-inch vertical), and his three-cone time (7.15 seconds) isn't atrocious. The reason he makes it here, though, is more based on his playing style than his sheer athleticism. A four-year starter for the Boilermakers, Durham was considered a leader at Purdue and missed just one game injured in his career. Another high school lacrosse player, Durham should be a functional blocker from the jump. If he's your team's second tight end in a couple years, you could do much worse.

Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest, 6-foot-4, 247 pounds

This may be the best late-round (or priority free agent) option for a team looking for athletes at this position. Whiteheart was a late-bloomer, becoming a full-time starter for the first time in his fifth season in 2022, catching 24 passes for 295 yards and three scores. But he didn't drop a pass last season, and he's the kind of athlete who's deserving of a chance as a pro: His 35.5-inch vertical is what the Patriots like, as is his 4.7-second 40 time. He also left his pro day with a blazing 6.77-second three-cone time.

A wicked blocker when given the opportunity, Whiteheart has the movement skills and attitude to make the roster as a special-teamer (over 300 "teams" snaps, per Dane Brugler of The Athletic).

Josh Whyle, Cincinnati, 6-foot-6, 248 pounds

On Day 3, Whyle would be the kind of player worthy of a dice roll. His 4.69-second 40-yard dash time is impressive for someone his size. And his frame will be a friendly target for intermediate throwers at the next level. Though a captain for the Bearcats, he was never a dominant player in their offense, racking up just 32 catches in 12 games last season for 326 yards. His career-high receiving yardage total in a season was 353 in 2020.

If the Patriots feel they can tap into his athletic potential with a late-round pick, perhaps they believe they could uncover a gem. Easier said than done, in all likelihood, given he was a three-year starter and never blew up.