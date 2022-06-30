2023 Prospects: Ja’Keem Jackson Recruiting Profile
Going into the 2022 football season, Auburn Wire will be looking at players that receive a scholarship offer from the Tigers.
Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them and what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.
Up next is four-star cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson. Jackson recently included Auburn in his top six schools and will announce his commitment on July 28.
He is a converted wide receiver who is still learning the position but has plenty of potential due to his length and speed. Whichever school he winds up at, will have plenty to work with as they help improve his technique and get more experience.
Ja’Keem Jackson’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
207
43
20
Rivals
4
–
42
12
ESPN
4
–
67
32
On3 Recruiting
4
247
47
24
247 Composite
4
250
43
20
Vitals
Hometown
Kissimmee, Florida
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-1
Weight
180
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offerd a scholarship on May 4
Officially visited Auburn on June 10
Included Auburn in his top six schools on June 29
He will announce his decision on July 28
Top Schools
Auburn
Florida
Tennessee
Alabama
Kentucky
Penn State
7/28😁🥂… pic.twitter.com/Qh5zze0rak
— Ja’Keem Jackson (@Roadrunnerjah) June 29, 2022
