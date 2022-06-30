2023 Prospects: Ja’Keem Jackson Recruiting Profile

Going into the 2022 football season, Auburn Wire will be looking at players that receive a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them and what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.

Up next is four-star cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson. Jackson recently included Auburn in his top six schools and will announce his commitment on July 28.

He is a converted wide receiver who is still learning the position but has plenty of potential due to his length and speed. Whichever school he winds up at, will have plenty to work with as they help improve his technique and get more experience.

Ja’Keem Jackson’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

207

43

20

Rivals

4

42

12

ESPN

4

67

32

On3 Recruiting

4

247

47

24

247 Composite

4

250

43

20

 

Vitals

Hometown

Kissimmee, Florida

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-1

Weight

180

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offerd a scholarship on May 4

  • Officially visited Auburn on June 10

  • Included Auburn in his top six schools on June 29

  • He will announce his decision on July 28

Top Schools

  • Auburn

  • Florida

  • Tennessee

  • Alabama

  • Kentucky

  • Penn State

Twitter

