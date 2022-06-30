2023 Prospects: Ja’Keem Jackson Recruiting Profile

Going into the 2022 football season, Auburn Wire will be looking at players that receive a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them and what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.

Up next is four-star cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson. Jackson recently included Auburn in his top six schools and will announce his commitment on July 28.

He is a converted wide receiver who is still learning the position but has plenty of potential due to his length and speed. Whichever school he winds up at, will have plenty to work with as they help improve his technique and get more experience.

Ja’Keem Jackson’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 207 43 20 Rivals 4 – 42 12 ESPN 4 – 67 32 On3 Recruiting 4 247 47 24 247 Composite 4 250 43 20

Vitals

Hometown Kissimmee, Florida Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-1 Weight 180 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offerd a scholarship on May 4

Officially visited Auburn on June 10

Included Auburn in his top six schools on June 29

He will announce his decision on July 28

Top Schools

Auburn

Florida

Tennessee

Alabama

Kentucky

Penn State

Twitter

