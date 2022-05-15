2023 Prospects: Dee Crayton’s Recruiting Profile

Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them, as well as what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.

Next up in our series is four-star linebacker Dee Crayton. Auburn was included in his recently announced top five schools, they will face fierce competition for him.

He was an extremely productive player for Denmark Highs School last season, making 91 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks as a junior.

The Tigers will have a chance to impress him in person on June 10, when he is set to take an official visit to the Plains. He plans to officially visit each of his finalists and Auburn will need to make the most of the visit as the coaching staff looks to fill out the 2023 recruiting class. Auburn needs to add multiple linebackers in this class and Crayton would be a solid addition.

Dee Crayton’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 27 21 Rivals 4 131 14 9 ESPN 3 – 61 17 On3 Recruiting 3 – 55 46 247 Composite 4 256 25 21

Vitals

Hometown Alpharetta, Georgia Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-2 Weight 215 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 27, 2021.

Included Auburn in top five on May 14, 2022.

Official visit to Auburn scheduled for June 10, 2022.

Top Schools

Twitter

TOP 5📍… Blessed and Thankful to be in this position🙏🏾, Now where’s home⁉️ pic.twitter.com/m613hsdreT — DeeCrayton🦈 (@Run_DMC8) May 14, 2022

