2023 Prospects: Daquayvious Sorey’s Recruiting Profile
Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them, as well as what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.
Next up in our series is Daquayvious Sorey, a four-star wideout from Florida. Sorey included Auburn in his top eight on Wednesday, and it seems he is very SEC-focused — seven of his remaining eight schools are SEC teams, the exception being his home-state Miami Hurricanes. Sorey was initially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, where his brother Xavien Sorey plays, but he de-committed from Georgia in late February and re-opened his commitment.
Sorey is a fast wideout with good height — one of the three sports he competes in is track and field (the other is basketball). Harsin would certainly like to nab a new high-ranking receiver for this developing core, but it may be a tough ask — Sorey hasn’t visited Auburn, and he may be looking to stay in his home state with both Florida and Miami listed.
Film
Crystal Ball
No Crystal Ball predictions at this time.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
94
17
13
Rivals
4
150
26
22
ESPN
4
136
26
20
On3 Recruiting
3
–
83
75
247 Composite
4
108
22
17
Vitals
Hometown
Chipley, Florida
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-2
Weight
185
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 2, 2020
Included Auburn in top eight on May 11
No visit scheduled
Top Schools
Auburn
Alabama
Florida
Georgia
Miami
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas A&M
BREAKING: Four-Star WR Daquayvious Sorey is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits
The 6’2 190 WR was formerly committed to Georgia, before decommitting in February.
More Here (FREE): https://t.co/EeTwFMqpkh pic.twitter.com/U4JsLD2rjq
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 11, 2022
