2023 Prospects: Daquayvious Sorey’s Recruiting Profile

Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them, as well as what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.

Next up in our series is Daquayvious Sorey, a four-star wideout from Florida. Sorey included Auburn in his top eight on Wednesday, and it seems he is very SEC-focused — seven of his remaining eight schools are SEC teams, the exception being his home-state Miami Hurricanes. Sorey was initially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, where his brother Xavien Sorey plays, but he de-committed from Georgia in late February and re-opened his commitment.

Sorey is a fast wideout with good height — one of the three sports he competes in is track and field (the other is basketball). Harsin would certainly like to nab a new high-ranking receiver for this developing core, but it may be a tough ask — Sorey hasn’t visited Auburn, and he may be looking to stay in his home state with both Florida and Miami listed.

Daquayvious Sorey’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball predictions at this time.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 17 13 Rivals 4 150 26 22 ESPN 4 136 26 20 On3 Recruiting 3 – 83 75 247 Composite 4 108 22 17

Vitals

Hometown Chipley, Florida Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-2 Weight 185 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 2, 2020

Included Auburn in top eight on May 11

No visit scheduled

Top Schools

Auburn

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Miami

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Daquayvious Sorey is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’2 190 WR was formerly committed to Georgia, before decommitting in February. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/EeTwFMqpkh pic.twitter.com/U4JsLD2rjq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 11, 2022

