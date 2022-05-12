Breaking News:

2023 Prospects: Daquayvious Sorey’s Recruiting Profile

River Wells
·2 min read
Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them, as well as what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.

Next up in our series is Daquayvious Sorey, a four-star wideout from Florida. Sorey included Auburn in his top eight on Wednesday, and it seems he is very SEC-focused — seven of his remaining eight schools are SEC teams, the exception being his home-state Miami Hurricanes. Sorey was initially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, where his brother Xavien Sorey plays, but he de-committed from Georgia in late February and re-opened his commitment.

Sorey is a fast wideout with good height — one of the three sports he competes in is track and field (the other is basketball). Harsin would certainly like to nab a new high-ranking receiver for this developing core, but it may be a tough ask — Sorey hasn’t visited Auburn, and he may be looking to stay in his home state with both Florida and Miami listed.

Daquayvious Sorey’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Crystal Ball

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

94

17

13

Rivals

4

150

26

22

ESPN

4

136

26

20

On3 Recruiting

3

83

75

247 Composite

4

108

22

17

Vitals

Hometown

Chipley, Florida

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6-2

Weight

185

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 2, 2020

  • Included Auburn in top eight on May 11

  • No visit scheduled

Top Schools

  • Auburn

  • Alabama

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Miami

  • South Carolina

  • Tennessee

  • Texas A&M

