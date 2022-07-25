2023 Prospects: Connor Lew’s Recruiting Profile

Going into the 2022 football season, Auburn Wire will be looking at players that receive a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them and what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.

Up next is three-star interior offensive lineman Connor Lew. The Georgia native recently announced that he would be committing on Aug. 5.

Auburn needs to sign a large offensive line class as they look to replenish their numbers at a key area. Lew would be the Tigers second commit along the interior of the line, joining four-star Bradyn Joiner.

The Tigers will have a battle on their hands as they look to beat out Georgia, Clemson, and Miami for Lew.

Connor Lew’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 612 56 42 Rivals 3 – 68 7 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 44 36 247 Composite 3 – 32 15

Vitals

Hometown Kennesaw, Georgia Projected Position Interior Offensive Line Height 6-3 Weight 282 Class 2023

Recruitment

Auburn offered a scholarship on Dec. 3, 2021.

He officially visited Auburn on June 17, 2022.

Will announce his commitment on Aug. 5, 2022.

Top Schools

Auburn

Georgia

Clemson

Miami

Twitter

