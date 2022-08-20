2023 prospect RJ Johnson lands offer from Alabama, pushing commitment date back to September

Alabama extended an offer to 2023 point guard R.J. Johnson on Thursday. The native of Huntsville, Alabama was originally scheduled to commit on August 22. However, he and his family have since pushed his commitment date back to September. When asked by Crimson Crossover’s Matt Landry, here is what Johnson had to say about a commitment date:

“My family and I have decided to wait until after Labor Day.”

It certainly makes things interesting considering that he previously released a top five, according to Trent Markwith of Relentless Hoops. The teams that were reportedly in the mix were Tulane, Alabama, Georgia, Wichita State, and Florida Atlantic.

Since then, Alabama extended Johnson an official offer. It appears like it is a two-team race between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide. Johnson is a prospect to keep a close eye on.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Johnson’s recruiting profile below.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 1 46 Rivals – – – – ESPN 3 – 2 42 On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Huntsville, Alabama Projected Position Point Guard Height 6-2 Weight 190 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on August 18, 2022

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on August 17, 2022

Offers

Alabama

Georgia

Wichita State

Florida Atlantic

Tulane

Twitter

After a great visit I can say I am blessed to have earned an offer from the University of Alabama 🐘♥️🤍@AntoinePettway @AlabamaMBB @nate_oats pic.twitter.com/bZ15G8tqmn — RJ Johnson✨ (@rjjohnson_11) August 17, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire