2023 prospect RJ Johnson lands offer from Alabama, pushing commitment date back to September
Alabama extended an offer to 2023 point guard R.J. Johnson on Thursday. The native of Huntsville, Alabama was originally scheduled to commit on August 22. However, he and his family have since pushed his commitment date back to September. When asked by Crimson Crossover’s Matt Landry, here is what Johnson had to say about a commitment date:
“My family and I have decided to wait until after Labor Day.”
It certainly makes things interesting considering that he previously released a top five, according to Trent Markwith of Relentless Hoops. The teams that were reportedly in the mix were Tulane, Alabama, Georgia, Wichita State, and Florida Atlantic.
Since then, Alabama extended Johnson an official offer. It appears like it is a two-team race between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide. Johnson is a prospect to keep a close eye on.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Johnson’s recruiting profile below.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
1
46
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
3
–
2
42
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Huntsville, Alabama
Projected Position
Point Guard
Height
6-2
Weight
190
Class
2023
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on August 18, 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on August 17, 2022
Offers
Alabama
Georgia
Wichita State
Florida Atlantic
Tulane
After a great visit I can say I am blessed to have earned an offer from the University of Alabama 🐘♥️🤍@AntoinePettway @AlabamaMBB @nate_oats pic.twitter.com/bZ15G8tqmn
— RJ Johnson✨ (@rjjohnson_11) August 17, 2022
1
1