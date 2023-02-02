2023 Pro Bowl Games: Skills Showdown schedule, TV and streaming info, AFC and NFC rosters
The Pro Bowl has been reimagined as the Pro Bowl Games, and will take place on two days of events in Las Vegas.
The multi-day NFL Olympics-like competition kicks off Thursday night with various skills challenges pitting AFC players against those from the NFC.
On Sunday, the Pro Bowl Games conclude, highlighted by three 7-on-7 AFC-NFC flag football games at Allegiant Stadium.
Players voted to the Pro Bowl Games from the two Super Bowl 57 teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles — will not be participating. The NFC champion Eagles had a league-leading eight players voted to the Pro Bowl, while the AFC champion Chiefs had seven.
Super Bowl 57: What to know about Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles and more
Do you like football? Then you'll really enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox
How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games
The first round of the Pro Bowl Games skill challenge will take place Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN will televise the event, with live streams available on Watch ESPN and fuboTV.
Another round of the skills challenge, as well as the three flag football games, will take place Sunday starting at 3 p.m. ET. ABC, ESPN and Disney XD will televise the event, with live streams available on Watch ESPN and fuboTV.
Who are the 2023 Pro Bowl Games coaches?
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will serve as coaches for the inaugural Pro Bowl Games. Peyton will coach the AFC team, with Eli serving as the NFC coach.
Peyton Manning's AFC staff will include fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis (defensive coordinator) and Mexico Women's Flag National Team member Diana Flores (offensive coordinator). Snoop Dogg will serve as team captain.
Eli Manning's NFC staff will include 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist DeMarcus Ware (defensive coordinator) and U.S. Women's Flag National Team member Vanita Krouch (offensive coordinator). Pete Davidson will serve as team captain.
What are the Pro Bowl Games Skill Showdown events?
Dodgeball (Thursday): A multi-round tournament featuring four teams of five players that begins with the offenses and defenses from both conferences squaring off and culminates in an AFC vs. NFC showdown. In the first match, the AFC offense will face the AFC defense to determine the AFC winner. In the second game, the NFC offense squares off with the NFC defense to determine the NFC winner. In the finales, the AFC winner and NFC winner meet to determine which conference will points.
Lightning Round (Thursday): 16 players compete in a three-part elimination challenge that will leave one player left at the end to earn three points for his conference. Round 1 features a classic water balloon toss. Round 2 will be players catching punts from a JUGS machine. Round 3, the championship round, the remaining players from each conference will aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging above the head of an opposing conference’s coach.
Longest Drive (Thursday): Four players from each conference will compete in a challenge to drive a golf ball the furthest distance off a tee. Each player will get three swings and the player that drives the furthest within the boundaries on each side of the fairway will win three points for his conference.
Precision Passing (Thursday): Each conference's two quarterbacks and one non-quarterback will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to hit as many targets as possible.
Best Catch Round 1 (Thursday): Two players from each conference will compete in a best catch competition, showing off their creativity, inventiveness and talent. Fans will vote online to determine their favorite catch by a player in each conference, and the players with the highest votes will compete in the finals on Sunday.
Best Catch Round 2 (Sunday): The top vote getters of Thursday's event from each conference will compete head-to-head, as they perform in front of panel of celebrity judges.
Gridiron Gauntlet (Sunday): Six players from each conference will complete in a side-by-side, 40-yard relay race that includes a series of breakaway walls, a section of climbing over walls and under tables, a tire run and a blocking sled carrying a Legend coach across the finish line.
Move the Chains (Sunday): Four teams (two teams from each conference) will compete side by side in a weighted wall pull that will showcase their strength, speed and ingenuity.
Kick Tac Toe (Sunday): Each team’s kicker, punter and long snapper compete, with the first team to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner.
What is the point system for the Pro Bowl Games?
The winning conference of each skill challenge will earn three points toward an overall score, with 24 points available in the eight skills competitions. The winning conference from each of the first two flag football games on Sunday will earn six points with a total of 12 points available.
Finally, the points from the skills competitions and the first two flag football games will be tabulated and will be the score ahead of the third and final flag football game, which is worth another six points and could ultimately determine the winning conference for the Pro Bowl Games.
2023 AFC Pro Bowl Games roster
* Starter
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs*
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement for Mahomes)
Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens (replacement for Allen)
Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Burrow)
Running back
Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback
Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*
Wide receiver
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*
Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills*
Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight end
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Kelce)
Offensive tackle
Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*
Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins*
Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Brown)
Offensive guard
Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*
Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Nelson)
Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns (replacement for Thuney)
Center
Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*
Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans (replacement for Humphrey)
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*
Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Interior linemen
Chris Jones, Kanas City Chiefs*
Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*
Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement for Jones)
Outside linebacker
Matt Judon, New England Patriots*
Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins (replacement for Mack)
Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Watt)
Inside/middle linebacker
Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*
C.J. Mosley, New York Jets
Cornerback
Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*
Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*
Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Free safety
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*
Strong safety
Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*
Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
SPECIAL TEAMS
Long snapper
Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans*
Punter
Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs*
AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Townsend)
Placekicker
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*
Return specialist
Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens*
Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement for Duvernay)
Special teamer
Justin Hardee, New York Jets*
2023 NFC Pro Bowl Games roster
* Starter
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles*
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (replacement for Hurts)
Running back
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants*
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Pollard)
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (replacement for Sanders)
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*
Wide receiver
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings*
A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (replacement for Brown)
Tight end
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Offensive tackle
Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*
Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions (replacement for Johnson)
Offensive guard
Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles*
Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers (replacement for Dickerson)
Center
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Tyler Biadasz, Dallas Cowboys (replacement for Kelce)
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*
Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*
Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints (replacement for Bosa)
Interior linemen
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*
Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders*
Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Daron Payne, Washington Commanders (replacement for Donald)
Outside linebacker
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*
Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings*
Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Reddick)
Inside/middle linebacker
Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*
Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints
Cornerback
Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles*
Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*
Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (replacement for Slay)
Free safety
Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*
Strong safety
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
SPECIAL TEAMS
Long snapper
Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*
Punter
Tress Way, Washington Commanders*
Placekicker
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks*
Return specialist
KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*
Special teamer
Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders*
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pro Bowl Games 2023: Skills challenge, flag football, TV and streaming