2023 Pro Bowl Games: Geno Smith named a Precision Passing contestant
The NFL is gearing up for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games this week, including the Precision Passing contest featuring select AFC and NFC quarterbacks.
Three signal callers were named from each conference, including Seahawks QB Geno Smith.
Here’s the lineup for Thursday’s event:
AFC
NFC
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
Kirk Cousins, Vikings
Tyler Huntley, Ravens
Geno Smith, Seahawks
Derek Carr, Raiders
Jared Goff, Lions
You can watch the reveal below.
