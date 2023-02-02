2023 Pro Bowl Games: Geno Smith named a Precision Passing contestant

Liz Mathews

The NFL is gearing up for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games this week, including the Precision Passing contest featuring select AFC and NFC quarterbacks.

Three signal callers were named from each conference, including Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

Here’s the lineup for Thursday’s event:

AFC

   NFC

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

   Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Tyler Huntley, Ravens

   Geno Smith, Seahawks

Derek Carr, Raiders

   Jared Goff, Lions

You can watch the reveal below.

