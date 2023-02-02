2023 Pro Bowl Games: Geno Smith named a Precision Passing contestant

The NFL is gearing up for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games this week, including the Precision Passing contest featuring select AFC and NFC quarterbacks.

Three signal callers were named from each conference, including Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

Here’s the lineup for Thursday’s event:

AFC NFC Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Kirk Cousins, Vikings Tyler Huntley, Ravens Geno Smith, Seahawks Derek Carr, Raiders Jared Goff, Lions

