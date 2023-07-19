2023 preseason All-Pac-12 second-team offense revealed

The preseason All-Pac-12 teams were announced on Tuesday. USC’s Caleb Williams, Dorian Singer, and Calen Bullock all made the first team, and that’s great. However, a number of Trojans didn’t make the first team. The most conspicuous omissions came along the offensive line. Not one Trojan offensive lineman made All-Pac-12 First Team. That’s ridiculous.
If you have been reading Athlon Sports, you might know that the venerable college sports publication identified USC center Justin Dedich as one of the Pac-12’s top 20 players for the upcoming season, slotting him in at No. 19.
We noted about Dedich:
“Dedich is at No. 19. His decision to come back for one more season was huge. Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees are gone, but Dedich gives this line veteran experience and someone Caleb Williams fully trusts. If Dedich remains healthy, this offensive line should be very strong in 2023.”
Dedich is one of a few USC Trojans on the All-Pac-12 Second Team who should frankly be on the first team.
Below is the All-Pac-12 Second Team offense for the 2023 Pac-12 season:
SECOND TEAM QB: MICHAEL PENIX JR., WASHINGTON
Penix is an electric and dazzling talent. In other Power Five conferences, he would be a first-teamer, but since Caleb Williams exists in the Pac-12, Penix has to settle for second.
SECOND TEAM RUNNING BACK: JAYDN OTT, CALIFORNIA
Remember when Ott ran for 274 yards against Arizona last year?
SECOND TEAM RUNNING BACK: CARSON STEELE, UCLA
Steele gets to replace Zach Charbonnet in the UCLA backfield.
SECOND TEAM WIDE RECEIVER: JALEN MCMILLAN, WASHINGTON
Washington’s receivers are going to have a ton of fun this season.
SECOND TEAM WIDE RECEIVER: JACOB COWING, ARIZONA
No Dorian Singer, no problem for the Wildcats. Cowing will be the main man in Tucson this year.
SECOND TEAM TIGHT END: BENJAMIN YUROSEK, STANFORD
Stanford loves its big-boy tight ends. Here is the latest one.
SECOND TEAM OL: JAKE LEVENGOOD, OREGON STATE
Oregon State and USC probably have the two best offensive lines in the Pac-12.
SECOND TEAM OL: JUSTIN DEDICH, USC
Dedich should be a first-teamer. Period. End of sentence.
SECOND TEAM OL: JONAH MONHEIM, USC
Monheim is another USC offensive lineman with a legitimate claim to a first-team selection.
SECOND TEAM OL: JORDAN MORGAN, ARIZONA
Arizona badly needs offensive line anchors to make its passing game work.
SECOND TEAM OL: JARRETT KINGSTON, USC
Kingston is yet another USC offensive lineman who, for some reason, wasn’t voted onto the first team in the Pac-12.