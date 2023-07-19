2023 preseason All-Pac-12 second-team offense revealed

The preseason All-Pac-12 teams were announced on Tuesday. USC’s Caleb Williams, Dorian Singer, and Calen Bullock all made the first team, and that’s great. However, a number of Trojans didn’t make the first team. The most conspicuous omissions came along the offensive line. Not one Trojan offensive lineman made All-Pac-12 First Team. That’s ridiculous.

If you have been reading Athlon Sports, you might know that the venerable college sports publication identified USC center Justin Dedich as one of the Pac-12’s top 20 players for the upcoming season, slotting him in at No. 19.

We noted about Dedich:

“Dedich is at No. 19. His decision to come back for one more season was huge. Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees are gone, but Dedich gives this line veteran experience and someone Caleb Williams fully trusts. If Dedich remains healthy, this offensive line should be very strong in 2023.”

Dedich is one of a few USC Trojans on the All-Pac-12 Second Team who should frankly be on the first team.

Below is the All-Pac-12 Second Team offense for the 2023 Pac-12 season:

SECOND TEAM QB: MICHAEL PENIX JR., WASHINGTON

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) celebrates with fans following a 39-28 victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Penix is an electric and dazzling talent. In other Power Five conferences, he would be a first-teamer, but since Caleb Williams exists in the Pac-12, Penix has to settle for second.

SECOND TEAM RUNNING BACK: JAYDN OTT, CALIFORNIA

November 25, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (6) runs the football against UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Gabriel Murphy (11) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Remember when Ott ran for 274 yards against Arizona last year?

SECOND TEAM RUNNING BACK: CARSON STEELE, UCLA

Ball State’s Carson Steele runs into Georgia Southern’s Dillon Springer (42), Khadry Jackson (9) and Latrell Bullard (57) on Saturday night at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro. Steele was the top rusher of the game with 119 yards on 23 carries, but Georgia Southern came out on top 34-23.

Steele gets to replace Zach Charbonnet in the UCLA backfield.

SECOND TEAM WIDE RECEIVER: JALEN MCMILLAN, WASHINGTON

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Texas Longhorns in the 2022 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Washington’s receivers are going to have a ton of fun this season.

SECOND TEAM WIDE RECEIVER: JACOB COWING, ARIZONA

TUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 29: Wide receiver Jacob Cowing #2 of the Arizona Wildcats scores on a two point conversion attempt while being tackled by defensive back Bryson Shaw #27 of the USC Trojans during the second half at Arizona Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

No Dorian Singer, no problem for the Wildcats. Cowing will be the main man in Tucson this year.

SECOND TEAM TIGHT END: BENJAMIN YUROSEK, STANFORD

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) runs after a catch while being pursued by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jordan Botelho (12) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford loves its big-boy tight ends. Here is the latest one.

SECOND TEAM OL: JAKE LEVENGOOD, OREGON STATE

Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison (0) in congratulated by Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Jake Levengood (70) after a touchdown in the first half of the game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State and USC probably have the two best offensive lines in the Pac-12.

SECOND TEAM OL: JUSTIN DEDICH, USC

TEMPE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 09: Center Justin Dedich #57 of the USC Trojans during the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. The Trojans defeated the Sun Devils 31-26. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dedich should be a first-teamer. Period. End of sentence.

SECOND TEAM OL: JONAH MONHEIM, USC

Southern California offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (79) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Monheim is another USC offensive lineman with a legitimate claim to a first-team selection.

SECOND TEAM OL: JORDAN MORGAN, ARIZONA

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona badly needs offensive line anchors to make its passing game work.

SECOND TEAM OL: JARRETT KINGSTON, USC

Nov 19, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) and Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston (52) celebrate a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Kingston is yet another USC offensive lineman who, for some reason, wasn’t voted onto the first team in the Pac-12.

