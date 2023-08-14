2023 preseason college football AP Top 25 revealed

College football is set to start in just under two weeks, and in earnest in three weeks. Week 0 is quickly approaching when a handful of teams will be active, including some that are ranked, but Week 1 will see a full slate of games take place.

With that in mind, which teams are expected to be the best of the best in college football at the outset of the season?

Of course, things generally change dramatically over the course of the season — which is why they play the games in the first place. But the 2023 preseason AP Top 25 at least answers which schools are expected to be the contenders across the sport in the eyes of the media.

For Michigan football, the Wolverines came in ranked No. 2 while future opponents Ohio State and Penn State were ranked No. 3 and No. 7, respectively.

Here are the full rankings:

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.

