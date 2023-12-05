2023 Position Review: Sooners Tight Ends finish with disappointing season

As we continue to look at each position group, we move to the tight end position.

We knew going into the season the tight end position was thin.Austin Stogner returned to Norman, but outside of Stogner, there wasn’t much experience.

In 2022, the tight end position was so valuable to the offense and a huge part of its success. There was a thought that Stogner could have a career year like Brayden Willis did.

It just never materialized as the group as a whole became almost unplayable at times. But they did have some guys who showed some flashes here and there.

There’s just no doubt the tight end room needs a complete makeover in 2024.

Position Grade:

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

There weren’t a lot of high hopes for the position coming into the season, but I think people still thought it’d be better than it was.

The blocking was poor at times and was a position essentially nonexistent in the passing game.

Grade: D-

Who Stepped Up?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Stogner was really the only one who played, so naturally, he’s the one who stepped up. Stogner finished with 17 catches, 196 yards, and one touchdown on the season. He was better toward the end of the season.

With the position being so thin, the best thing about Stogner was he was available and didn’t miss a game all season.

Future Outlook:

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

The future is a big question mark. They lose Stogner next season. They’ve also lost Jason Llewellyn to the transfer portal.

Kaden Helms missed all of this season due to injury. Kade McIntyre flashed as a true freshman but didn’t get utilized a whole lot during the conference schedule.

They do bring in a talented freshman (more on him later), but they are almost certainly going to have to hit the portal.

Best Individual Performance:

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

It has to be Stogner vs. West Virginia. He finished with four catches, 69 yards, and a touchdown. That game showed flashes of what some fans hoped to see all season long.

Recruiting Outlook:

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman.

The Sooners currently have four-star Davon Mitchell committed to this class. Mitchell was originally a five-star and topped-ranked tight end in the 2025 class but reclassified to 2024. He could be asked to play a major role at the position for the Sooners next season.

The Sooners staff are also hoping to close on 2025 four-star and No. 3 ranked tight end and in-state product Nate Roberts.

