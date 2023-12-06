2023 Position Review and Recruiting Outlook: Sooners offensive line marked by inconsistency

The Oklahoma Sooners offensive line had an up-and-down season in 2023. They once again started the season slow, which has become a common theme in recent years.

But they were able to close the season pretty well, another common theme under Bill Bedenbaugh. It was a weird year for the offensive line that saw a lot of reshuffling up front.

They started the season with Walter Rouse, McKade Mettauer, Andrew Raym, Savion Byrd and Tyler Guyton as the starters along the line. At various points in the season, the line changed whether that was Troy Everett, Cayden Green or Jacob Sexton working their way into the starting lineup.

This was a group I was very high on to start the season, so let’s take a look at how I thought they fared.

Position Grade:

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners were one of the better pass-blocking teams in college football this season. They allowed only 17 sacks, but the running game is where they struggled the most.

At times, they failed to get much of a push in the running game or open up big holes for the running backs. Now, it’s not all of their fault. The running backs play a role in that as well. Sometimes they had big holes but the running backs failed to see them.

A rushing attack many thought, including myself, could be the strength of the team, really didn’t take off until the end of the season. They ended up finishing No. 36 in rush offense. So, there was some good but definitely some bad mixed in.

Grade: B

Who Stepped Up?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Some might be surprised by my answer here, but I think it was the true freshman. Cayden Green was inserted into the game against the Texas Longhorns and stymied arguably the nation’s top defensive linemen in T’Vondre Sweat.

After that, he only got better as the season went along. Sure, he had his moments where he made freshmen mistakes, but overall the offense, especially the running game, took off when he was inserted.

I have to give myself a pat on the back because in the offseason I thought he could eventually be an All-American guard even though he was listed at tackle. I also thought he needed to take a starting guard spot for the Sooners to reach their full potential on the line. I just thought it’d be Mettauer’s spot and not Byrd’s.

Future Outlook:

Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman

The Sooners could be replacing four starters next season. So, while the future looks bright, it’s going to be tough early in the season, especially in a new conference.

Guyton and Raym could both head to the pros. Rouse and Mettauer, on the other hand, are out of eligibility and will likely get drafted as well.

But we saw Sexton step in for Guyton at the end of the season and he looked really good. We also saw Everett play, and while he did okay as a guard, his more natural position is center. I would assume those two guys take two of the spots.

After that, I’m sure they will hit the portal to find their fifth starter, depending on how they feel about players currently on the roster. Even if they feel good about them, they probably still hit the portal, at least for depth.

Best Performance:

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

I feel like offensive line play has to be judged by the unit as a whole. So, with that being said, I think the performance against Texas was their best. Texas finished with the No. 3 ranked rush defense and No. 38 in sacks, averaging nearly 2.5 per game.

This was a game the Sooners, up to that point, had not been able to run the ball well at all. Still, they ran for 201 yards, and Texas only got home once for a sack (which was a quarterback draw and shouldn’t have been tallied as a sack). They dominated arguably the best defensive line in the country. Too bad we didn’t see that again the rest of the season.

Recruiting Outlook:

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners currently have four players committed in the 2024 class on the offensive line. They have commits from Eugene Brooks, Isaiah Autry, Daniel Akinkunmi, and Josh Aisosa. They are waiting to hear about four-star guard Eddy Pierre-Louis, who announces on Dec. 15.

2024 was an overall rough year for recruiting on the offensive line. Depending on what Pierre-Louis decides, they could potentially miss out on all of their big fish.

The 2025 class, on the other hand, could be special. There is still a lot of work to be done, but the Sooners are in a good place for a number of highly-touted guys.

