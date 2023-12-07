2023 Position Review and Recruiting Outlook: Sooners defensive line shows improvement

The Oklahoma Sooners’ defensive line was a much deeper unit in 2023. It still didn’t have the game-changer they need but we knew they weren’t going to have that going into the season.

A lot of the highly-touted guys were still young or battled injuries like R Mason Thomas and Adepoju Adebawore. Still, it was a solid unit for the team. They had moments like the Red River Rivalry where they dominated. But they had games they struggled in like the game against the UCF Knights and the BYU Cougars.

That is what to expect from an average defensive line. It’s why recruiting and development are going to be so key for the future of that unit.

Position Grade:

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Again, the Sooners’ defensive line was up and down for much of the year. But they also didn’t have a ton of expectations. We knew they were improved and deeper than a season ago but also knew they weren’t where they needed to be from a talent standpoint.

A lot of people will focus on sacks for the measuring stick for how good a defensive line played but that’s really a bad metric to use. Tackles for loss and run defense are much more important. Also, there were several games they had really good pressure all game but didn’t have a lot of sacks. In the TCU game, they had constant pressure but had one sack.

They finished No. 58 in run defense and No. 11 in tackles for loss per game.

Grade: B-

Who Stepped Up?

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

This was a tough one because I think Rondell Bothroyd was the most consistent but I thought Da’Jon Terry was the one who stepped up the most. We knew most of their depth was on the edge and they needed guys up the middle to step up.

Terry was a major factor in their goal-line defense by eating up blocks. He’s a guy not many had a ton of expectations for but really stepped up this season.

Future Outlook:

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Man, the future is bright along the defensive line. We’ll talk about the incredible haul in the 2024 class later but Adebawore has the chance to be a top 10 NFL Draft pick. He’s that good.

He showed flashes this season but it’s hard for freshmen to make much of an impact, especially on the offensive or defensive lines. People just don’t have that kind of speed at that position. He needs to take a big jump next season.

Also, R Mason Thomas is a young player many thought would be their best pass rusher this season but dealt with injuries. They could possibly return just about everyone in their rotation but one or two guys.

Best Individual Performance:

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This probably should be the best unit performance as a whole like we did with the offensive line because the defensive line just flat-out dominated against the Texas Longhorns. But Ethan Downs deserves his flowers for this game.

Downs finished with two sacks and two tackles for loss. He, along with his running mates, dominated a very good Texas offensive line.

Recruiting Outlook:

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

The Sooners have an incredible haul coming in the 2024 class. That class is headlined by five-star David Stone but it also has very talented guys like Nigel Smith II, Danny Okoye, Wyatt Gilmore and Jayden Jackson coming as well.

They are also expected to be hitting the transfer portal hard. Ultimately, people, especially at Oklahoma, don’t like being patient but if you gives these guys time and the 2023 guys time to develop, they could have one of the better defensive lines in the nation in a few years.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire