2023 Position Review: Oklahoma Sooners running backs start the season slow, finish strong

The Oklahoma Sooners’ running back room had an up-and-down season in 2023. It was supposed to be one of their stronger groups led by Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk.

But both players battled injuries earlier in the season, so instead, it was the Marcus Major and Tawee Walker show for the first half of the year. Walker and Major did a solid job in that role, but both have their limitations. Oklahoma needed Barnes or Sawchuk to get healthy and take the reins.

Barnes was never really able to get healthy or contribute, but after the bye week, Sawchuk took off. He finished the year with four straight 100-yard games and gave the Sooners a look at what they hoped to have all season.

Let’s take a look at their overall grade based on preseason expectations, who stepped up, their best performances, and what the future holds for the position.

More: 2023 Review: Sooners Quarterbacks exceed expectations.

Position Grade:

Through the first six games of the season, the running backs were really one of the weaker units on the offense. But as the season went along, they started to hit their stride and show signs of what fans expected all season.

A lot of Oklahoma’s running issues early in the season were because they weren’t running through tackles or missing holes to run through. If it weren’t for the way Sawchuk finished the season, I would have to give them a pretty low grade.

Still, four games aren’t enough to give them a high grade either, which makes this one difficult to decide on. Ultimately, I liked what I saw over the last four weeks. I just need more consistency.

Grade: C+

Who Stepped Up?

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

This is an easy answer as it has to be Sawchuk who stepped up for the running backs. I guess an argument could be made for Walker because he exceeded expectations, but Sawchuk has to be the choice.

The Sooner running backs had six 100-yard games this season and four of those came from Sawchuk.

Sawchuk just gave this offense something different in the backfield. He broke tackles and showed an explosiveness the Sooners didn’t have until he took off. His breakout began in the 4th Quarter vs. the UCF Knights.

Future Outlook:

The future is very bright at running back. Next year will most likely be the Sawchuk show entering his redshirt sophomore season. It’ll also be interesting to see if Barnes can return from his injury-laden 2023 and recapture what he looked like in 2022.

True freshmen Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks also showed flashes of their ability. Both are very quick and have a good feel for the position. Also, Walker and Major could technically return in 2024.

Now, I don’t see a way all of those players are still on the team next season and I would expect 2-3 not to be, but it is still possible. Next year, I would expect it to be the Sawchuk and Barnes show or the Sawchuk and Smothers show.

Best Individual Performance:

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

I went back and forth on this one because while the numbers don’t show it, I thought Walker had a really good performance in the Cotton Bowl. I thought his two touchdowns and the way he fought for every yard were huge in the win over Texas. He was also fantastic as a pass blocker.

Ultimately, I have to go with Sawchuk’s performance vs. the TCU Horned Frogs. He finished with 130 yards on 5.9 yards per carry and three touchdowns. The Sooners’ offense could do no wrong all game long, and that includes Sawchuk. I thought his game in Stillwater was a close second but I didn’t think he got the ball enough, or he could have had close to 150-175 yards in that one.

Recruiting Outlook:

Steve Sisney-The Oklahoman

The Sooners currently have a really good running back class set to make its way to Norman. It’s headlined by five-star and No. 1 running back in the country Taylor Tatum but three-star in-state prospect Xavier Robinson is no slouch either.

Tatum’s game is very similar to former Sooner Joe Mixon. He’s not as big as Mixon, but they have a very similar play style. He could factor into the mix next season but it’s usually harder for freshmen to come in and make a difference at that position.

Robinson, on the other hand, is a bruiser. He’s 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds and simply runs over people. He’s going to be Oklahoma’s short-yardage back very soon because of how tough he is to bring down.

The Sooners are also adding utility knife Andy Bass, who figures to feature as both a running back and slot wide receiver in the Sooners offense.

DeMarco Murray continues to crush it on the recruiting trail and did a good job managing a running back room that had health issues all season long.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire