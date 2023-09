2023 Portland Classic prize money payouts for each LPGA player

For the 10th time this season the LPGA has a first-time winner.

Chanettee Wannasaen, a 19-year-old rookie who Monday qualified for this week’s 2023 Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Country Club, shocked the field with a four-shot win at 26 under following a bogey-free 9-under 63 on Sunday. She’s the third Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA and the second to do so at the Portland Classic, joining Brooke Henderson in 2015.

After missing the cut in her last nine starts on tour, Wannasaen will take home the top prize of $225,000 for her efforts, while second-place Xiyu Lin will leave with $140,305.

Check out how much money each LPGA player earned this week at the 2023 Portland Classic.

Portland Classic prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Chanettee Wannasaen -26 $225,000 2 Xiyu Lin -22 $140,305 T3 uoning Yin -20 $81,297 T3 Gina Kim -20 $81,297 T3 Carlota Ciganda -20 $81,297 6 Megan Khang -19 $51,851 T7 Ariya Jutanugarn -18 $38,536 T7 Linn Grant -18 $38,536 T7 Atthaya Thitikul -18 $38,536 T10 Andrea Lee -17 $29,958 T10 Hyo Joon Jang -17 $29,958 T12 Alexa Pano -16 $26,040 T12 Olivia Cowan -16 $26,040 T14 Lilia Vu -15 $21,739 T14 Georgia Hall -15 $21,739 T14 Nelly Korda -15 $21,739 T14 Danielle Kang -15 $21,739 T18 Mi Hyang Lee -14 $18,333 T18 Perrine Delacour -14 $18,333 T18 Pavarisa Yoktuan -14 $18,333 T21 Jasmine Suwannapura -13 $15,840 T21 Xiaowen Yin -13 $15,840 T21 Hyo Joo Kim -13 $15,840 T21 Sarah Kemp -13 $15,840 T21 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -13 $15,840 T26 Pernilla Lindberg -12 $12,348 T26 Charley Hull -12 $12,348 T26 Ayaka Furue -12 $12,348 T26 Dewi Weber -12 $12,348 T26 Jennifer Kupcho -12 $12,348 T26 Grace Kim -12 $12,348 T26 Angela Stanford -12 $12,348 T26 Madelene Sagstrom -12 $12,348 T34 Ally Ewing -11 $9,075 T34 Ashleigh Buhai -11 $9,075 T34 Brooke Henderson -11 $9,075 T34 Mina Harigae -11 $9,075 T34 Pornanong Phatlum -11 $9,075 T34 Muni He -11 $9,075 T34 Lauren Hartlage -11 $9,075 T41 Polly Mack -10 $7,221 T41 Elizabeth Szokol -10 $7,221 T41 Hinako Shibuno -10 $7,221 T41 Jeongeun Lee6 -10 $7,221 T45 Pauline Roussin -9 $6,183 T45 Amelia Lewis -9 $6,183 T45 Jenny Shin -9 $6,183 T45 Moriya Jutanugarn -9 $6,183 T49 Caroline Inglis -8 $5,319 T49 Yan Liu -8 $5,319 T49 Brittany Lincicome -8 $5,319 T49 Patty Tavatanakit -8 $5,319 T53 Bianca Pagdanganan -7 $4,686 T53 Riley Rennell -7 $4,686 T53 Lauren Stephenson -7 $4,686 T53 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -7 $4,686 T57 Samantha Wagner -6 $4,225 T57 Maria Fassi -6 $4,225 T59 Albane Valenzuela -5 $3,780 T59 Emily Kristine Pedersen -5 $3,780 T59 Gabriella Then -5 $3,780 T59 Morgane Metraux -5 $3,780 T59 Yuka Saso -5 $3,780 T64 Ryann O’Toole -4 $3,495 T64 Sung Hyun Park -4 $3,495 T66 Christina Kim -3 $3,342 T66 Yu-Sang Hou -3 $3,342 68 Jennifer Song -1 $3,226

