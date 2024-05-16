2024 PGA Tour Championship Live Stream: How to Watch Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The best golfers in the world will compete one final time this week at the 2024 PGA Championship, marking the second major of the year. The players — including defending PGA champ Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods — will compete for a $17.5 million purse.

This week’s championship matches, which runs from Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19, will broadcast live on ESPN, CBS and and the Golf Channel. But cable-cutters can tune into the action live on DirecTV, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

Eyes will be on McIlroy, fresh off his Wells Fargo title win, in addition to defending PGA champ Koepka. But no one enters the field with more pressure on their shoulders than Scheffler, who could leave this competition being the only player since 2015 to win the first two major championships of the year.

Below, check out the best ways to stream the 2024 PGA Championship live online, and the full schedule for this week’s matches:

With a basic entertainment package from AT&T, DirectTV offers access to ESPN to catch the entire tournament. The Starter Package is usually $64.99 but their popular Choice Package ($84.99/month) is the best for sports with the MLB Network, NBA TV, Big Ten Network and more. If you’re just looking to tune into the PGA Network, though, then the Starter Package is all you need, which in addition to ESPN, also includes TNT, Nickelodeon and HGTV in addition to dozens of other cable networks.

For only $5.99 a month (with a free trial), Paramount Plus offers CBS to the whole tournament on Thursday. The CBS service is the go-to place for live-streaming any of CBS’s live coverage, in addition to networks such as BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. Plus, their extensive lineup of on-demand movies include buzzy titles such as the latest “Jackass” and the original “Halo” series.

The first round of the PGA Championship, which runs from 7 a.m ET through the rest of the day, will be available to stream live on ESPN+. The streamer is the best option for die-hard golf fans, with access to exclusive coverage, featured groups and featured wholes. While ESPN+ is $10.99/Month, you get most bang for your buck through the Disney Bundle, which wraps in ESPN+, Disney and Hulu for only $14.99/Month

2024 PGA Championship Schedule:

Round 1 — Thursday, May 16

Round 1: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Round 2 — Friday, May 17

Round 2: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Round 3 — Saturday, May 18

Round 3 start time: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Prime TV coverage: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Paramount+

Round 4 — Sunday, May 19

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m – 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Prime TV coverage: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Paramount+

