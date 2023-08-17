2023 PFL Playoffs 2 weigh-in results: Postseason intact, but miss moves showcase bout to super heavyweight

A heavyweight missed his mark, one showcase bout was lost, and even one postseason fighter missed weight, but the scheduled tournament matchups remained intact after Thursday’s official weigh-ins for 2023 PFL Playoffs 2.

The event, which is down to eight fights total, takes place Friday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden with a main card that airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN+.

The heavyweight and women’s featherweight semifinals were made official after all eight fighters hit their marks.

However, a heavyweight showcase bout between Louie Sutherland and Daiqwon Buckley shifted to super heavyweight after Buckley weighed in at 272.4 pounds, more than 6 pounds over the limit. Sutherland tipped the scale at 250.6.

The lightweight showcase bout between Chris Mixan and Eddy George was canceled after the New York State Athletic Commission’s decision not to license Mixan, according to a PFL news release. No specific reason was given.

Below are the 2023 PFL Playoffs 2 weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Renan Ferreira (259.6) vs. Maurice Greene (261.8) – heavyweight semifinal

Larissa Pacheco (146) vs. Olena Kolesnyk (147.8)* – women’s featherweight semifinal

Denis Goltsov (243) vs. Jordan Heiderman (247.2) – heavyweight semifinal

Marina Mokhnatkina (145) vs. Amber Leibrock (145.8) – women’s featherweight semifinal

Nathan Kelly (145.4) vs. Damion Nelson (145.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Satoshi Ishii (240.2) vs. Danilo Marques (248)

Maira Mazar (125.6) vs. Kaytlin Neil (125.8)

Daiqwon Buckley (272.4)** vs. Louis Sutherland (250.6)

*Kolesnyk fined 20 percent of her purse and penalized 1 point for missing weight

**Buckley fined 20 percent of his purse for missing weight

