2023 PFL Championship video: Kayla Harrison, Aspen Ladd make weight for featured pay-per-view showdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday’s first of two Bellator title fights is official after the headliners made weight Thursday.

Ahead of the 2023 PFL Championship event, which takes place Friday at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., two-time PFL $1 million winner Kayla Harrison (15-1) and opponent Aspen Ladd (11-4) stepped on the scale at the official weigh-ins.

Both fighters hit their marks for the 150-pound contract weight fight. Check out the video from their trips to the scale above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2023 PFL Championship.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie