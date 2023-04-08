2023 PFL 2 video: Amber Liebrock’s vicious head kick cracks Martina Jindrova for first-round knockout

Welcome to the PFL, Amber Liebrock.

No stranger to first-round finishes, Liebrock (7-4 MMA, 1-0 PFL) added another opening-round stoppage to her highlight reel by catching Martina Jindrova with a devastating head kick. The women’s featherweight bout took place on the prelims of 2023 PFL 2, which took place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Liebrock only needed only 2:19 to find the chin of Jindrova (6-4 MMA, 3-2 PFL) to win her PFL debut. The knockout is worth six points in the PFL standings, good enough for first place in the current standings.

The win marked four in a row for Liebrock, who has had stints in Invicta FC and Bellator. Six of her seven professional wins have been first-round stoppages, as Liebrock has proven to be a dangerous opponent early in fights.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie