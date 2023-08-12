2023 Penn State position previews: Quarterbacks

After multiple seasons with Sean Clifford leading the Penn State offense, the torch has officially been handed off to Penn State’s next quarterback. The quarterback conversation has been in the spotlight all offseason as head coach James Franklin has embraced the idea of a true quarterback competition for the starting job this season. But has it really been much of a question of which way the quarterback position will shake out in 2023? Not to many of you reading, perhaps.

Drew Allar has long been perceived to be the successor to Clifford, even if Franklin has refrained from confirming that detail for the 2023 season as long as he possibly can. But Beau Pribula could be a contributor at the quarterback position this season as well. How will that look? That remains to be seen, although it has been a focus for offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich this offseason.

Here is a quick look at Penn State’s quarterback position for the upcoming 2023 college football season.

Projected Starter: Drew Allar, Sophomore

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The writing has been on the wall since the 2022 season. Drew Allar arrived at Penn State as one of the top quarterback prospects in program history and he immediately became the first backup option for the Nittany Lions behind Sean Clifford last season. Allar received a good amount of playing time in cleanup duty in relief of Clifford last season, including in the Rose Bowl victory last season.

Expectations are high for Allar this season and the ceiling is considered as high as we have seen in a while for a Penn State quarterback. But there could be some growing pains still to work through.

Top backup: Beau Pribula, Sophomore

Syndication: York Daily Record

Beau Pribula came to Penn State in the same recruiting class as Drew Allar but did not get on the field in 2022 like Allar did. But Penn State head coach James Franklin has remained consistent in his comments suggesting he and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich are looking to find ways for Prubula to contribute to the offense this season in some ways Allar may not be able to fully maximize. The hope is it is more creative than the ways Penn State utilized Will Levis as an alternative to Sean Clifford.

Biggest question: Is Drew Allar the difference maker?

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

There is a lot of pressure being placed on Drew Allar to live up to the hype. Not just his own individual hype, but the hype for the entire offense. Penn State has been pumped up as a top-10 team capable of playing its way into the College Football Playoff this season, but that is all reliant on the success of the offense and the quarterback position. That is a lot of responsibility for the sophomore to take on.

By most accounts, Allar is a player that will handle this situation quite well. And if he does, then this could be a fun season for the Nittany Lions.

2023 will be a success if...

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

… Drew Allar proves he is the real deal.

Similar to what we just discussed above, the success of this season will largely be dependent on how quickly Drew Allar proves he is worth the hype. Nobody is asking Allar to rewrite the Penn State passing record book, although that would certainly bode well for Penn State’s playoff hopes, but a 20-touchdown season with minimal turnovers and “rookie” mistakes should lead to a potential New Years Sicx bowl berth with the other pieces around him.

For reference, Sean Clifford had 21 touchdown passes in 2021 and 24 in 2022. Anything surpassing those numbers should be considered a success for Allar and the quarterback position this season.

2023 will be a disappointment if...

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

… Allar looks like a freshman in the brightest spotlights.

Penn State will have a number of big moment opportunities for Drew Allar and the passing game, starting with a primetime matchup on NBC against West Virginia to open the season. Penn State also hosts Iowa for a primetime matchup on CBS later in September, and there will be the high profile games against Ohio State and Michigan later in the year. The early road game at Illinois is a sneaky game to watch out for as well. For Penn Stater to thrive this season, Allar will have to shine and be more than adequate in those moments.

The season will be more of a struggle for Penn State if Allar goes through some notable growing pains with mistakes typically made by young first-year starters. Allar is expected to be above that learning curve. If he struggles early on in September, things could be rough later in the year against the top two teams on the schedule.

Realistic outlook for 2023

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Allar will be the regular quarterback for Penn State this season, but Beau Pribula will get some opportunities to mix things up with the offense. Those opportunities will come more early on in the season and fade away a bit as the season plays on and Allar commands more control of the offense.

Allar will be among the Big Ten’s top passers this season. He may not lead the Big Ten in any specific stat but he will quickly mature and be the kind of quarterback Penn State needs to run an offense that can thrive through the air with new receiver Dante Cephas forming a quick bond along with KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Behind the play of the best offensive line Penn State has had under James Franklin, and with one of the Big Ten’s top running back duo taking the pressure off, Allar is set up for big success this season.

That may not necessarily translate to wins over both Ohio State and Michigan, but getting one of those is entirely within reason with Allar leading the offense. Expect Allar to help get this team back to a New Years Six bowl game with a spot on the playoff radar alive into November.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire