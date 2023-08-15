2023 Penn State position previews: Running Backs

After a few tough years without getting much consistency out of the running game, Penn State saw the light in 2022 in the form of two impressive freshmen, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Singleton and Allen quickly elevated their game and took control of the ground attack as the team’s leading rushers as returning players Devyn Ford and Keyvone Lee struggled to stay on the field. Both Ford and Lee have since moved on from the Nittany Lions in search of other opportunities to play while Singleton and Allen moved forward as the core of the Penn State running game.

And there is a lot to look forward to in the form of a sophomore encore from each. But Penn State also added to the running back room with help from the transfer portal and the recruiting efforts have continued to bring in talented running backs like London Montgomery and Cam Wallace in the Class of 2023.

Here is a look at Penn State’s promising running back situation heading into the 2023 season.

Projected Starter: Nick Singleton, Sophomore

Nick Singleton was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and scored a school record 12 rushing touchdowns for the most by a freshman. Needless to say, Singleton has already arrived and is recognized as one of the top running backs in the nation. Singleton has also been included on the watch list for the Maxwell Award for player of the year. Singleton will be the top rusher for the Nittany Lions once again in 2023.

Key Contributor: Kaytron Allen, Sophomore

If not for Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen would have been the Penn State record holder for most rushing touchdowns as a freshman. Allen was terrific in his freshman season and managed to help create momentum the few times defenses were able to slow down Singleton. Having Allen as a player to mix things up on the ground proved to be a big lift for the offense.

Top Backup: Trey Potts, Redshirt Senior

Penn State added Minnesota transfer Trey Potts, an experienced Big Ten running back, form the transfer portal this offseason. And it should be expected Potts will be a solid contributor on the offense as well. And if for whatever reason Penn State needs a back to carry the load due to injury, Potts should be more than adequate for the job.

Biggest Question: Does Penn State have the best running back duo in the nation?

Following the success of their freshman duo last season, it is fair to suggest Penn State has one of the top running back rooms in the nation, if not just the Big Ten. Other schools may have better-running backs or will have a back produce more yardage than Penn State’s backs, but the depth Penn State has at the position is tough to beat. Penn State’s running game will thrive behind an experienced offensive line and help take the pressure off new starting quarterback Drew Allar. By the end of the season, Penn State’s running back position may prove itself to be the most lethal in the Big Ten.

2023 will be success if...

… the running backs establish momentum.

With Penn State set to have one of its best offensive lines James Franklin has ever had, the run game should be a key focal point of the offense, especially early on in the season. The running game should help set the tempo and pick up key first downs every step of the way in what could turn out to be a great season for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s rushing offense ranked fourth in the Big Ten last season. Anything in the top four again should lead to a possible New Years Six bowl berth once again. Pushing the touchdown total over 30 would be a success.

2023 will be a disappointment if...

… the running game is thwarted in its two biggest games.

Fair or not, the success of this 2023 season for Penn State will tend to boil down to its results against Ohio State and Michigan. As long as Penn State doesn’t get tripped up elsewhere on the schedule, it is these two games that will serve as the litmus test for whether Penn State is a legitimate Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff contender. So the running game cannot afford to be gobbled up by the defenses of Ohio State or Michigan.

Outside of the season opener last year at Purdue, when the team rushed for 98 yards when the passing game led the way to a win, Penn State’s lowest rushing yardage output as a team came against Ohio State and Michigan, with 111 team rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in each. That simply will not be enough in all likelihood to top either game. And in a year where Penn State may only have to beat one of those two, Penn State can’t come up small on the ground in both games.

Realistic outlook for 2023

There truly is a lot to like about Penn State’s chances to thrive on the ground this season. The combination of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen alone is enough to yield positive results with rushing yards and touchdowns. The addition of the veteran Trey Potts is a great move from the transfer portal, and the stability of the offensive line will be massive for the running game.

Expect the running game to lead the way early in the season as Penn State breaks in a new starting quarterback who needs to get in sync with his receivers. The month of September could see some big results on the ground. And as the season goes along that may even out a bit but remain a huge factor in Penn State’s success.

Singleton rushing for another 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns feels imminent, and Kaytron Allen could reach double-digit touchdowns as well by the end of the season. This should be a fun year for the running game.

