2023 Penn State Nittany Lions football schedule

Coming off a Rose Bowl victory and an 11-win season, Penn State hopes to keep the good times rolling in Happy Valley in 2023. With a roster full of potential and talent on offense and a defense that has what it takes to be among the best in the Big Ten once again this fall, the expectations are justifiably high for the Nittany Lions in 2023.

But the schedule will once again throw some challenges in the way of Penn State, including a fun non-conference matchup to start the season against a former longtime regional rival in West Virginia, and annual meetings with two perennial Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff contenders. This year’s schedule also ushers in a new era of media rights with new broadcast and streaming partners to showcase Penn State the rest of the Big Ten, and Penn State will have a prominent spot on the national stage as a result fairly often this fall.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Below is the complete 2023 football schedule for Penn State. All times are Eastern.

Penn State Football 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time TV 1 Sept. 2 WEST VIRGINIA 7:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock 2 Sept. 9 DELAWARE 12:00 p.m. Peacock 3 Sept. 16 at Illinois* 12:00 p.m. FOX 4 Sept. 23 IOWA* 7:30 p.m. CBS/Paramount+ 5 Sept. 30 at Northwestern* TBA TBA 6 Oct. 7 OFF 7 Oct. 14 UMASS 3:30 p.m. TBA 8 Oct. 21 at Ohio State* TBA TBA 9 Oct. 28 INDIANA* TBA TBA 10 Nov. 4 at Maryland* TBA TBA 11 Nov. 11 MICHIGAN* 12:00 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 18 RUTGERS* TBA TBA 13 Nov. 24

(Friday) at Michigan State

(Ford Field, Detroit, MI) 7:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock 14 Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game 8:00 p.m. FOX

* = Big Ten Conference game

Advertisement

More Football!

Penn State confirms kickoff times for five games in 2023 2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 30 Amiel Davis Updated uniform numbers for Penn State football's summer arrivals 2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 28 Zane Durant 2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 27 Lamont Payne Jr.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire