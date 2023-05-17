2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 12 Zion Tracy

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at cornerback Zion Tracy. The true freshman is coming into Penn State as a coveted defensive back prospect. Unfortunately, that potential wasn’t able to be shown during the spring game because he had an injury. Will Tracy be able to get some playing time in his freshman season or will he be redshirted and developed for a whole season?

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Hempstead, NY

Height: 5-11

Weight: 176

247Sports Composite Ranking

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

[4-stars] | [No. 3 in New York] | [No. 44 overall cornerback]

Class of 2023

Class in 2023: Freshman

James Franklin has done a great job of expanding his recruiting footprint since he took over the head coaching job. He hasn’t just stuck to the old hotspots and has been able to draw talent from across the country. While New York has been a place previously recruited, getting a caliber of player like Tracy is a testament to the recruiting machine that Franklin has built.

Penn State offered Tracy in August 2022. He took an official visit on September 9 of 2022 and committed the program the very next day. In October 2022 he took an official visit to Syracuse while committed to Penn State, but ultimately signed his National Letter of Intent in December 2022 and enrolled at Penn State in January 2023.

Career Stats

Zion Tracy will be a freshman in college this season so has no career stats as of now.

As a senior in high school, Tracy was both a wide receiver and a cornerback. he recorded 500 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns and intercepted three passes.

Depth Chart Overview

Unsurprisingly, Zion Tracy finds himself at the bottom of the cornerback depth chart. As a freshman, it would be surprising if he played meaningful snaps this season. Ultimately, he will most likely be redshirted and won’t see the field at all this season.

At the end of the day, that’s not the worst thing in the world. Penn State’s coaching staff has proven that they can develop talent at an elite level. If Tracy gets to sit and learn, while also becoming more college ready, that could bode well for him in the long run.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire