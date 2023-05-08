2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 4 Kalen King

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at one of the top defensive e players Penn State has returning in 2023, and one that is rising in notoriety as one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten. Kalen King came on strongly in 2022 and was a solid combo with Joey Porter Jr., who is off to the NFL in 2023. King’s return gives Penn State an anchor against some of the best wide receivers in the Big Ten this fall.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Detroit, MI

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 8 in Michigan] | [No. 16 overall cornerback]

Class of 2021

Class in 2023: Junior

Kalen King was one of the top prizes for Penn State in the Class of 2021. King was the second highest-ranked player in Penn State’s recruiting class, with only offensive lineman Landon Tengwall being ranked higher in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports. King wasted little time getting to leave a solid first impression on the program when he recorded a pick-six in his first Blue-White Game after enrolling early in 2021.

King is now coming off a year that rewarded him with second-team All-America honors form the Walter Camp Football Foundation and third-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, and an honorable mention All-America from Phil Steele.

Career Stats

Games Tackles Sacks FF PD INT 2021 13 23 0 1 5 0 2022 13 30 0 1 21 3

Kalen King led the Big Ten in passes defended in 2021 (third nationally) and pass breakups (third in the nation as well). King recorded three interceptions during the 2022 season, including an athletic grab on an overthrown ball against Utah in the Rose Bowl. King also recorded his first fumble recovery in 2022 with one against Central Michigan.

King started nine games for the Nittany Lions in 2022 and one in 2021 as a true freshman.

Depth Chart Overview

Already recognized as one of the top cornerbacks in college football going into the 2023 season, and arguably the best the Big Ten has to offer, Kalen Kign sits comfortably atop the defensive depth chart at one cornerback position. King will cover the opposing team’s top receivers on one side of the field, but who will join him as a pattern at cornerback remains the question to answer for defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and head coach James Franklin.

Penn State has options at the other cornerback position opposite King including Johnny Dixon and Cam Miller as well as freshman Lamont Payne. Dixon appears to be the leading candidate for the vacant starting job following the departure of Joey Porter Jr. to the NFL.

