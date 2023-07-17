2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 88 Jerry Cross

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up in this series is a look at another young tight end looking to crack into some playing time this fall, Jerry Cross. After joining the program in 2022, Cross could be a player to keep a close eye on this fall as Penn State looks to find a third tight end to rely on behind its top two on the roster in 2023.

Here is a snapshot look at Cross heading into the upcoming college football season.

Preseason Player Profile

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Milwaukee, WI

Height: 6-5

Weight: 257

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Cross spent his first season on campus as a redshirt player. And although players can appear in up to four games without burning redshirt eligibility according to NCAA rules, Cross did not appear in a game for the Nittany Lions last season as the tight end position was pretty well situated.

Depth Chart Overview

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

After losing Brenton Strange to the NFL, Penn State still has reason to feel good about its top-of-the-roster tight-end situation. Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren are each back to provide stability at the position after each have contributed to the success of the offense the past couple of seasons.

Penn State’s youth at the position will be in the spotlight as it looks for its next best options. This is where Cross comes into play. Cross and Khalil Dinkins are the only returning tight ends on the roster from last season, but Penn State does add a couple of talented freshmen in Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer in the Class of 2023. Each should be fun to watch grow and become staples in the offense in the years to come, but Cross is a player fans should expect to see take a bit of a step forward as he gets going this fall.

