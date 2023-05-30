2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 30 Amiel Davis

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Penn State’s running back situation should be in pretty good shape in 2023. One of the deeper reserve options on the roster will be Amiel Davis, who has not yet played in a game just yet for the Nittany Lions. Here’s a snapshot profile of Davis.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Voorhees, NJ

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210

247Sports Composite Ranking

Amiel Davis had no recruiting profile on 247Sports out of high school.

Class of 2021

Class in 2023: Redshirt Sophomore

Career Stats

Amiel Davis has not stepped on the field in either of his first two seasons with the program. Davis redshirted his freshman season and he did not see any game action in 2022 as a redshirt freshman. He did, however, earn the coaching staff’s developmental squad offensive player of the week following the week of Penn State’s matchup with Ohio State last season.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State’s depth at running back seems to be in pretty decent shape going into the 2023 season. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen each return for their sophomore seasons after stellar freshman debuts. Penn State also added Trey Potts from the transfer portal from Minnesota, and the latest recruiting class adds a potential future star in London Montgomery. Penn State also has redshirt senior Tank Smith who can grind out some hard-earned yards.

All this means is Amiel Davis is down on the depth chart this season for Penn State with plenty of options to rely on at the top. How many reps are left for Davis is in question as a result this fall.

