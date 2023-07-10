2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 65 Jim Fitzgerald

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Here is a look at one of Penn State’s walk-on players filling a deep reserve role on the stacked offensive line, Jim Fitzgerald. Entering his second season with the program, Fitzgerald will look to build off a respected year on the practice field with hopes of potentially adding quality depth to the offensive line this fall. Here is a snapshot look at Fitzgerald entering his second season in Happy Valley.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Severna Park, MD

Height: 6-7

Weight: 325

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Jim Fitzgerald got a chance to play in two games last season for Penn State as a true freshman, although as a deep reserve option off the sideline. He did work hard on the practice field and was honored as the staff’s developmental squad offensive player of the week three times last season, including twice in November coming down the final stretch of the season. He was later named one of the team’s developmental squad offensive players of the year, joining Jan Mahlert in sharing the honor.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State will be as stocked on the offensive line as it has been in a number of years going into the 2023 season, which means Jim Fitzgerald will be buried as a reserve option on the Penn State sideline this season, in all likelihood. And playing the same position as a potential first-round NFL draft pick in Olu Fashanu doesn’t lend well to seeing much playing time this fall.

Fitzgerald probably plays at the deepest position on the offensive line with Fashanu having backups in Drew Shelton and five-star addition in the Class of 2023 J’ven Williams.

