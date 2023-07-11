2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 34 Tyler Holzworth

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Today is a look at one of the best stories in the program, running back tyler holzworth. After starting at a Division III program, he decided to transfer to his “dream school” Penn State. After open tryouts in the spring of 2022, Holzworth got an opportunity to play on the football team. Here is a look at Tyler Holzworth heading into the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Milford, NJ

Height: 6-0

Weight: 215

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Games Carries Yds TD 2022 3 6 19 0

The “run on” Tyler Holzworth was able to carry the ball in a live game six times in the first season with his dream school Penn State. That’s impressive for a player who was not recruited by the coaching staff to play football for the program.

Holzworth also won two coaching staff awards last season as the developmental squad’s offensive and special teams player of the week. In the 2023 Blue-White Game, Holzworth did not have any carries, but he did catch the ball twice for 20 yards which led the White Team in receiving yards.

Depth Chart Overview

Photo credit: York Daily Record

The running back room is full of high end talent at the top. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen headline the position after their phenomenal freshman seasons. Despite that, it was looking a little thin after those two until Trey Potts transferred in from Minnesota during the offseason.

Because of this, it’s unlikely Tyler Holzworth will see much time in games this season. He mostly will be used on special teams and in clean up duty if a game is out of hand.

