2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 38 Tank Smith

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a quick look at one of Penn State’s senior running backs, Tank Smith. Smith is a bit of a fan favorite every time he gets to step on the field, and he will once again be a supporting cast member in the running back department in 2023 with some potential opportunities on special teams. Here is a snapshot look at Smith entering the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Height: 5-7

Weight: 220

247Sports Composite Ranking

No composite recruiting ranking information is available.

Class of 2019

Class in 2023: Redshirt Senior

Tank Smith was a standout for Penn Hills High School as a two-time WPIAL All-Conference honoree. He was a key player on a Penn Hills squad that went 16-0 en route to a state championship during his senior season. His size, however, led to him flying a bit under the radar in his recruiting cycle, but Penn State kept him on their radar even after Smith originally committed and spent one season with Saint Francis. Smith then transferred and walked on for Penn State in 2020.

Career Stats

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Games Attempts Yards AVG TD 2020 1 1 7 7.0 0 2021 3 4 5 1.3 0 2022 7 23 61 2.7 0

It took a couple of years before Tank Smith ever got much of an opportunity to help the running game, and his role is still as a reserve for Penn State. But the departure of Devyn Ford last season allowed Smith to have opportunities to step up in a few spots that may not have been available prior.

Smith got a chance to play in the Rose Bowl last season and he added 15 yards with a long run of 11 yards mixed in.

Depth Chart Overview

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s running game will be top-heavy with sophomores Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen looking to follow up brilliant freshman seasons as Penn State’s leading rushers. The Nittany Lions also added another veteran running back out of the transfer portal with Trey Potts from Minnesota offering some Big Ten starting experience as well.

Smith should continue to get some spots on special teams for returns, and he’ll come off the bench to help on the ground game at times even if just as a reserve option to give the starters a rest.

