2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 71 Vega Ioane

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Today, we’re looking at a player from the west coast who came all the way to State College to play college football. Vega Ioane is a big interior offensive lineman who redshirted after appearing in a few games last season. Could this be the year he gets on the field more? Here is a snapshot look at Ioane ahead of the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Graham, WA

Height: 6-4

Weight: 350

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

In his freshman season, Vega Ioane played in four games for the Nittany Lions. He stayed within the threshold needed to redshirt and was able to preserve an extra year of eligibility.

There’s a lot of hype around Ioane who is expected to be a major player in the running game and should help his classmates Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen continue to roll.

Depth Chart Overview

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It’s unlikely that Vega Ioane will see much playing time this year unless there’s an injury to a starter. He’s currently slotted behind redshirt senior guard Sal Wormley on the depth chart. Ioane did get playing time his freshman season so could get more reps on the field in clean up duty.

The expectations are high for Ioane who anchored the offensive line on one of the best high school football teams in the country. He is a big man on the interior and should play a big role in the running game whenever he sees the field.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire