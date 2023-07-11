2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 34 Dominic DeLuca

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Today is a look at linebacker Dominic Deluca who has worked his way from a redshirt player to special teams star over the course of his two seasons in the program. Can he continue to work his way into more playing time? Here is a look at DeLuca heading into the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: West Pittston, PA

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Height: 6-1

Weight: 213

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Games Tackles TFL Sacks FF INT 2021 3 0 0 0 0 0 2022 13 29 2 1 0 0

After appearing in three games during his freshman season, DeLuca was able to redshirt to preserve more years of eligibility. As a walk on player, it was good experience for him to see playing time and then redshirt. Last season, DeLuca was able to have a good season as a redshirt freshman.

He also got some great news in January 2023 when the Penn State coaching staff gave him a scholarship to end his walk on status. DeLuca stood out on special teams and is rumored to potentially get the number zero jersey at some point which is given to special teams players that “represents all of us and drives our culture.”

Depth Chart Overview

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

As far as the linebacker position goes, Dominic DeLuca is certainly one of the reserve players. He did see playing time at the position in addition to his special teams role, but the question will be how much he’ll be in the rotation considering all the young talent at linebacker behind him.

Advertisement

Regardless, DeLuca will be on the field playing special teams for the Nittany Lions. He has emerged as one of the stars, winning a player of the week award against Minnesota. Now on scholarship, it’s much more likely DeLuca will be used in a larger capacity.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire