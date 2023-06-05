2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 23 Trey Potts

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Up next is one of the new faces in the crowd this fall, but not one without a full dose of experience behind him. Trey Potts committed to Penn State out of the transfer portal this spring and the former Minnesota running back will fill a big need on the roster and depth chart with his arrival. Here is a quick look at one of Penn State’s newer but veteran running back options on the roster this fall.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Preseason Player Profile

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Williamsport, PA

Height: 5-9

Weight: 215

247Sports Composite Ranking

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

High School rankings: [3-stars] | [No. 20 in Pennsylvania] | [No. 12 overall all-purpose back]

Transfer rankings: [3-stars] | [No. 25 running back]

Class of 2019

Class in 2023: Redshirt Senior

Penn State head coach James Franklin likes to go out and keep the state’s top talent from leaving Pennsylvania, but the Class of 2019 saw Penn State land just two of the top 25 players from the state (Joey Porter Jr. and Keaton Ellis). Among those players going elsewhere in 2019 was running back Trey Potts, a three-star prospect out of Williamsport who found a home at Minnesota. But it’s not as though Penn State wasn’t on the radar for Potts.

Advertisement

Potts made three unofficial visits to Penn State’s campus between September 2016 and April 2017, but a Penn State offer never made its way into the hands of Potts. Minnesota quickly swooped in to take advantage and won him over Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, and Virginia, as well as some other non-power conference programs and Ivy League offers from Princeton and Yale.

But when Potts opted to hit the transfer portal following the 2022 season, it was just a matter of weeks before Penn State and Potts finally came together with a commitment out of the portal this spring, prior to the close of Penn State’s spring practices. Potts joined the program in May to officially come home for one final year of eligibility.

Career Stats

David Berding/Getty Images

Games Attempts Yards YPA Touchdowns 2019 2 7 51 7.3 1 2020 5 19 121 6.4 1 2021 5 112 552 4.9 6 2022 12 101 471 4.7 3

Minnesota’s running game had been fueled by Mohammed Ibrahim for the majority of Potts’ time with the Golden Gophers, and Rodney Smith was the team’s leading rusher the year Potts redshirted in his first season on campus. So Potts was never the main cog in the Minnesota running game, but he did start in five games for the team over the past two seasons with one start in 2022 and four more in 2021.

Advertisement

In 2022, Potts was the second-leading rusher for Minnesota with 471 yards behind one of the Big Ten’s top running backs in Ibrahim, who rushed for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns last fall for the Gophers.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State needed a veteran backup it felt comfortable relying on to fill the roster a bit this season, but the ground attack will likely continue to be powered by the dynamic duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen this fall. Both Singleton and Allen played above expectations last season, and the bar was set fairly high for each of them right off the bat. Both should continue to pile up yards and touchdowns again this season.

Advertisement

But Potts fills a valuable spot on the roster as the third option at running back with starting experience in the Big Ten under his belt. After losing Keyvone Lee (Mississippi State) and Devon Ford (Notre Dame) to the transfer portal, Potts was needed on the roster this fall. Potts will likely slide right in ahead of redshirt senior Tank Smith as the next back in line behind Singleton and Allen, and he may even get a few plays that get him involved with the first-team offense at times as well if offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich chooses to keep his running backs as fresh as possible.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire