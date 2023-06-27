2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 52 Jordan van den Berg

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next on our list is redshirt sophomore Jordan van den Berg, a player out of South Africa and former JUCO transfer who will add to the depth on the defensive line at the very least this fall. Penn State’s defensive line outlook suggests van den Berg will be a reserve option once again in 2023, but here is a snapshot look at the young defensive tackle heading into the new college football season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Johannesburg, South Africa

Height: 6-3

Weight: 301

247Sports Composite Ranking (JUCO rankings)

[3 stars] [No. 2 in Georgia] [No. 4 overall defensive line]

No composite ranking information is available. Recruiting figures reflect 247Sports’ own recruiting rankings of JUCO players in the Class of 2021.

Class of 2021

Class in 2023: Freshman

Jordan van den Berg joined Penn State as a junior college transfer in the Class of 2021 after one season with Iowa Western Community College. van den Berg earned Junior College first-team All-American honors for the 2020 season after appearing in eight games in the adjusted 2021 spring season.

Penn State was just one of a handful of Big Ten offers for van den Berg to consider. Iowa and Nebraska each extended offers to the JUCO recruiting target in 2021, and a number of Group of Five schools and FCS programs showed interest.

Career Stats

Games Tackles TFL Sacks FF INT 2021 4 6 2 1 1 0 2022 13 9 1.5 1.5 1 0

Jordan van den Berg appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2021 and showed great progress in practices during the season. He forced his first career fumble in a game against Maryland in 2021 and another in 2022 against the Terrapins.

van den Berg helped cap Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory with a sack against Utah as Penn State’s defense took over full control of the game. It seems that any time he steps on the field, which he did in all 13 games played in the 2022 season, he is about to do some damage.

Depth Chart Overview

Although Jordan van den Berg rises to the occasion whenever he steps on the field, he does play a crowded position heading into the 2023 season. Penn State’s starting defensive tackles are looking to be Dvon Ellies and Hakeem Beamon, and the top backups will more than likely be Zane Durant and Coziah Izzard, with each getting some opportunities to rotate in at times, perhaps.

Penn State should be fairly deep at defensive tackle with van den Berg and Davon Townley, who entered and exited the transfer portal this offseason. One newcomer to watch at defensive tackle may be Ty Blanding, who is a true freshman in the Class of 2023.

