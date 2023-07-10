2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 64 Hunter Nouzad

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is a look at one of Penn State’s top returning veterans on the offensive line, Hunter Nourzad. The return of Nourzad adds even more stability to the offensive line heading into the 2023 season as the Nittany Lions could have one of the best offensive line units of the Franklin era in Happy Valley. Here is a snapshot look at Nourzad entering the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Marietta, GA

Height: 6-3

Weight: 315

247Sports Composite Ranking (as a transfer)

Career Stats

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Nourzad started all 20 games Cornell played in 2019 and 2021 (the Ivy League did not play a 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic), where he was instrumental in Cornell’s success up front in preventing tackles for a loss and sacks.

Nourzad played in 11 games for Penn State in the 2022 season, with eight starts for the offensive line. Nourzad earned the staff’s offensive player of the game following a blowout win at Auburn early int he year and he was a part of an offensive line that overwhelmed Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl with 448 total yards of offense highlighted by eight plays of 20 or more yards.

Depth Chart Overview

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State is gearing up for the 2023 season feeling more confident in the offensive line as a unit than it has in years. A good mix of returning starters assures a solid offensive line to protect Drew Allar and allow running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen to get moving on the ground. Hunter Nourzad will be at the center of that offensive line as a starting player. Nourzad could have moved on but decided to return for one more season in Happy Valley.

Nourzad will be backed up by his likely successor after this season, Nick Dawkins. After starting eight games for Penn State last season and battling some health concerns, Nourzad will be a reliable player for the new starting quarterback to snap the ball and protect up front.

