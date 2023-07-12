2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 70 J’ven Williams

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is looking at one of the best offensive lineman recruits the Nittany Lions have signed in some time. J'ven Williams was a five-star high school recruit from Pennsylvania. He is projected to be a big time player in the future and someone who could play in the NFL. Here is a snapshot look at Williams ahead of the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Reading, PA

Height: 6-5

Weight: 313

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Going into his freshman season J’ven Williams doesn’t have any collegiate stats. However, while playing high school football for Wyomissing, he won two conference titles and two district titles in his three seasons at the varsity level. In his senior season, Williams was also named the Lancaster Lebanon Conference Player of the Year.

As a track and field athlete in high school, he also holds school records in discuss and shotput. He won two state championships and two district championships for those events as well.

Depth Chart Overview

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

It’s very unlikely that J’ven Williams will see the field this season. It’s unclear whether he will redshirt or not since he seems to be the future starting tackle of the offense. With starting left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu most likely headed to the NFL Draft after the season, Penn State will be looking for their next tackle to replace him.

James Franklin is hoping that Williams will be that guy. He’s coming in with those expectations attached to him, however he can also play on the interior of the offensive line as well. The projected depth chart has him sitting third at the left tackle position, so he most likely will not see much action this year.

